Play-off defeat still in the minds of Limerick and Shaun Kelly

It’s been a strange start to the campaign for newly promoted Limerick, but Shaun Kelly is hoping they can kick-start their season with a win against Harps this weekend.

The Munster men have lost twice since their opening day win at home to Sligo Rovers. In between, they made the long trek to Buncrana only for their game against Derry City to be abandoned due to floodlight failure at Maginn Park.

They will make the return trip to Donegal for the rescheduled match against Derry next Tuesday night. And Kelly wants to go into that match on the back of a good result against Finn Harps.

“The problem is, Harps will come down here buzzing after their victory over St. Pat’s the other night,” the Killybegs man said.

“That was a great result for them and I don’t think many people expected it.”

Limerick, like St. Pat’s, will be disappointed to have lost at home on Monday night. Their defeat at the hands of Bohs was all the more frustrating given that the home side created enough chances to win easily.

“Bohs are a good side, but after they went ahead, we had enough chances to get back into the game that it could have been 3-1 or even 4-1 to us.

“But you get games like that. It’s disappointing, especially at home.

We would probably look at games like Bohs as matches we need to win at home because they’re probably similar to ourselves.”

Harps make the trip south this weekend for their first game at Markets Field since their promotion/relegation play-off meeting of November 2015. Limerick won that game 1-0 with Kelly scoring a wonder-goal. Unfortunately for him and Limerick, they would go on to lose the second leg the following Friday night.

“That the last time I scored,” Kelly pointed out.

“It was a great strike, one of those goals where it just sat up lovely and once I hit it, you knew where it was going.

“When you look back on that game, we should have won by more than 1-0. It was a bit like the Bohs game this week, we just didn’t take our chances.

“And fair play to Harps, they got the better of us in the second leg.”

It’s a very different Harps side that will provide the opposition on Saturday and Kelly knows that his team will be in a game.

“I know a good few of the Harps players, but not them all,” he said.

“But I know that they’ve strengthened things up and they’ve brought in a few new players.

“I’m sure our manager will know all about them. We’ll have had them watched and I’m sure Harps will have their homework done on us too.”