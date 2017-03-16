Greene hat-trick helps Milford into cup semi-final

Milford United advanced to the semi-final of the John 'Gorey' Curran Memorial Youth Cup after an impressive 7-3 victory over Gweedore Celtic on Wednesday night under the lights at An Scrabàn, Bunbeg.



Gweedore Celtic . . . 3

Milford United. . . 7



Joe Ferry's Milford side will now play Bonagee United for a place in the final.

Man-of-the-match on the night was United's front man Darragh Greene who scored a hat-trick.

Also on the scoresheet for the visitors were Jonah Serrinha (2) Ryan Toye and Rory O'Donnell.

Gweedore's consolation goals came from Conor Duggan, Michael Cutliffe and Dan Gallagher.

The other semi-final pairings will be decided this Saturday when Letterkenny Rovers are home to league winners Fanad United and Drumkeen United host Drumbar United.

Fixtures

Saturday, 18 March Ko 2pm

John Gorey Curran Memorial Youth Cup 1/4 Final

Drumkeen United v Drumbar FC

Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United