Limerick test for Ollie Horgan's Harps

For the first time since their play-off duel at the end of the 2015 campaign, Finn Harps and Limerick renew acquaintances this weekend at Markets Field.

Saturday’s game has a 2pm start and Harps will travel down on Friday for what’s their second game away from home in the space of five days.

Harps beat St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night and on the same evening, Limerick lost out at home to Bohemians by a goal to nil. They were two results that will have raised a few eyebrows across the league.

“Limerick are a decent side,” Harps boss Ollie Horgan said this week.

“They lost 1-0 at Dundalk, but to be honest, they should have won that game.

“We’re going to be up against it, that’s for certain. On the big pitch down there, it’s not going to be easy, especially now that it’s our second game in a week.”

The fact that Harps will overnight on the trip to Limerick will help in that department.

“We came through a tough game on Monday night against St. Pat’s,” he pointed out.

“We went in at half time 2-1 in front having played well in the first half. We probably deserved our lead given our performance. In the second half though, we died a death towards the end.

“But credit to the lads, they dug out the result and it was a fantastic victory for us.”

Danny Morrissey, who came off in the St. Pat’s game, is an early doubt for this weekend. The new signing is still suffering the effects of the knee and ankle injuries sustained in the opening game against his former club Cork City.

But Horgan has strength in reserve and Paddy McCourt, Eddie Dsane and Michael Funston are all options if Morrissey doesn’t make it.