Massive weekend ahead for young Swilly Rovers teams

Playing in a national cup quarter-final is a big deal for any club.

But this weekend, Swilly Rovers will feature in two quarter-finals in separate competitions.

First up are the Swilly Rovers U-15s who have home advantage against the famous St. Joseph's Boys club from Dublin. That game kicks off at 2pm.

Then on Sunday, Swilly's U-16 team are in Dublin to take on Mount Merrion FC.

Last weekend, Cappry Rovers U-13s went out at the quarter-final stage in their competition.

Here's a round-up of this weekend's fixtures:

U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL

SATURDAY 18th MARCH 2pm

Swilly Rovers v St Josephs Boys (Dublin)

U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL

SUNDAY 19th MARCH 2pm

Mt Merrion FC v Swilly Rovers



LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST

U12 PREMIER WED 15th MARCH 7-30pm

Gweedore United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

U12 PREMIER THURS 16th MARCH 5-30pm

Illistrin United v Gweedore Celtic

U14 1st DIV THURS 16th MARCH 6pm

Gweedore Utd AFC v Keadue United

U12 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 10-30am

Glenea United v Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers v Mulroy Academy

Keadue Rovers v Milford United

Ballyraine United v Bonagee United

U14 PREMEIR SAT 18th MARCH 11-45am

Milford United v Letterkenny Rovers

Swilly Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Keadue Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

Glenea United v Gweedore United

Letterkenny Crusaders v Bonagee United

U16 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 2pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys

Bonagee United v Gweedore Celtic

Mulroy Academy v Ballyraine United

U12 1st DIV SUN 19th MARCH 10am

Letterkenny Crusaders v Ballyraine Celtic

Bonagee Arcade v Milford Blues

Illistrin FC v Kilmac Academy

Keadue United v Mulroy Celtic

Glenea Cubs v Dunfanaghy Youths

U14 1st DIV SUN 19th MARCH 11-30am

Milford Blues v Dunfanaghy Youths

Mulroy Celtic v Ballyraine United

Lurgy Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys

Bonagee Tigers v Gweedore Cosmos

Gweedore Utd AFC v Keadue United



EAST DONEGAL

U12 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH NOON

Ballybofey United v Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers v Convoy Arsenal

Lifford Celtic v Fintown Harps

U14 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 10am

Bonagee Arcade v Raphoe Town

Convoy Arsenal v Ballybofey United

Lagan Harps v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Fintown Harps

U16 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 2pm

Castlefin Celtic v Ballybofey United

Drumkeen United v Cappry Rovers

Fintown Harps v Raphoe Town

Lagan Harps v Cappry Crusaders

U12 1st DIV SAT 18th MARCH 4pm

Ballybofey Wanderers v Cappry Crusaders

Lagan Colts v Ballybofey Utd AFC

Raphoe Town v Killea F.C.

U12 2nd DIV SUN 19th MARCH NOON

Ballybofey United Colts v Curragh Athletic

Cappry Colts v Convoy Colts

Lagan Harps Cubs v Drumkeen Colts

Raphoe United v Fintown Colts

U14 1st DIV SUN 19th MARCH 10am

Ballybofey Utd Blues v Castlefin Shamrocks

Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Colts



SOUTH DONEGAL

U14 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 2pm

Dunkineely Celtic v Drumbar United

Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town

Killybegs v Eany Celtic

U16 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 11am

Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines

Eany Celtic v Donegal Town RND 5

Erne Wanderers v Copany Rovers