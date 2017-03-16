SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Massive weekend ahead for young Swilly Rovers teams
Ramelton club in two National Cup quarter-finals
Swilly Rovers U-16s
Playing in a national cup quarter-final is a big deal for any club.
But this weekend, Swilly Rovers will feature in two quarter-finals in separate competitions.
First up are the Swilly Rovers U-15s who have home advantage against the famous St. Joseph's Boys club from Dublin. That game kicks off at 2pm.
Then on Sunday, Swilly's U-16 team are in Dublin to take on Mount Merrion FC.
Last weekend, Cappry Rovers U-13s went out at the quarter-final stage in their competition.
Here's a round-up of this weekend's fixtures:
U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL
SATURDAY 18th MARCH 2pm
Swilly Rovers v St Josephs Boys (Dublin)
U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL
SUNDAY 19th MARCH 2pm
Mt Merrion FC v Swilly Rovers
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST
U12 PREMIER WED 15th MARCH 7-30pm
Gweedore United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 PREMIER THURS 16th MARCH 5-30pm
Illistrin United v Gweedore Celtic
U14 1st DIV THURS 16th MARCH 6pm
Gweedore Utd AFC v Keadue United
U12 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 10-30am
Glenea United v Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers v Mulroy Academy
Keadue Rovers v Milford United
Ballyraine United v Bonagee United
U14 PREMEIR SAT 18th MARCH 11-45am
Milford United v Letterkenny Rovers
Swilly Rovers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Keadue Rovers v Gweedore Celtic
Glenea United v Gweedore United
Letterkenny Crusaders v Bonagee United
U16 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 2pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys
Bonagee United v Gweedore Celtic
Mulroy Academy v Ballyraine United
U12 1st DIV SUN 19th MARCH 10am
Letterkenny Crusaders v Ballyraine Celtic
Bonagee Arcade v Milford Blues
Illistrin FC v Kilmac Academy
Keadue United v Mulroy Celtic
Glenea Cubs v Dunfanaghy Youths
U14 1st DIV SUN 19th MARCH 11-30am
Milford Blues v Dunfanaghy Youths
Mulroy Celtic v Ballyraine United
Lurgy Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys
Bonagee Tigers v Gweedore Cosmos
Gweedore Utd AFC v Keadue United
EAST DONEGAL
U12 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH NOON
Ballybofey United v Drumkeen United
Cappry Rovers v Convoy Arsenal
Lifford Celtic v Fintown Harps
U14 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Raphoe Town
Convoy Arsenal v Ballybofey United
Lagan Harps v Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Fintown Harps
U16 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 2pm
Castlefin Celtic v Ballybofey United
Drumkeen United v Cappry Rovers
Fintown Harps v Raphoe Town
Lagan Harps v Cappry Crusaders
U12 1st DIV SAT 18th MARCH 4pm
Ballybofey Wanderers v Cappry Crusaders
Lagan Colts v Ballybofey Utd AFC
Raphoe Town v Killea F.C.
U12 2nd DIV SUN 19th MARCH NOON
Ballybofey United Colts v Curragh Athletic
Cappry Colts v Convoy Colts
Lagan Harps Cubs v Drumkeen Colts
Raphoe United v Fintown Colts
U14 1st DIV SUN 19th MARCH 10am
Ballybofey Utd Blues v Castlefin Shamrocks
Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL
U14 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 2pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Drumbar United
Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town
Killybegs v Eany Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 18th MARCH 11am
Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines
Eany Celtic v Donegal Town RND 5
Erne Wanderers v Copany Rovers
