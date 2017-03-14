INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
Donegal players nominated for FAI annual awards
Coleman nominated for Senior Player of the Year Award
The shortlist for the 2016 'Three' FAI International Football Awards has been unveiled ahead of the ceremony taking place in RTE Studios on Sunday, 19 March.
And there's a strong Donegal flavour in the nominations with a number of players from the county in line for various awards.
They include Seamus Coleman who is nominated for the Senior Player of the Year Awards.
Shane Duffy, whose father Brian is from Letterkenny, is nominated for the Young Player of the Year Awards.
Other nominees from Donegal include Roma McLaughlin (U-19 Women's International Player of the Year), Tyler Toland (U-16 International Women's Player of the Year) and Peter Doherty, Cockhill Celtic (FAI Intermediate Player of the Year).
This year's ceremony - which will be the 27th overall - has been extended to an hour and a half with live coverage on RTE2 from 8pm, where the nominees will be joined by special guests and the Republic of Ireland men's senior squad.
There is one new category added with 'Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year' recognising the best players to feature for Greg Yelverton's team last year.
The recipients of the 'Hall of Fame' and 'International Personality' awards will be revealed on the night of the ceremony, while Dundalk FC have been selected as winners of the 'Special Merit Award' following their terrific season in 2016.
2016 'Three' FAI International Football Awards Nominees
Senior International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Seamus Coleman
Jeff Hendrick
Young International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Shane Duffy
Jeff Hendrick
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Karen Duggan
Aine O'Gorman
Stephanie Roche
International Goal of the Year
Robbie Brady v Italy (UEFA EURO 2016)
Wes Hoolahan v Sweden (UEFA EURO 2016)
James McClean v Austria (2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier)
Under 21 International Player of the Year
Harry Charsley
Josh Cullen
Callum O'Dowda
Under 19 International Player of the Year
Colm Deasy
George Poynton
Connor Ronan
Under 19 Women's International Player of the Year
Lucy McCartan
Roma McLaughlin
Amanda McQuillan
Under 17 International Player of the Year
Canice Carroll
Jayson Molumby
Declan Rice
Under 17 Women's International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Leanne Kiernan
Saoirse Noonan
Under 16 International Player of the Year
Aaron Bolger
Jordan Doherty
Lee O'Connor
Under 16 Women's International Player of the Year
Megan Mackey
Carla McManus
Tyler Toland
Under 15 International Player of the Year
Sean Brennan
Adam Idah
Callum Thompson
Junior International Player of the Year
David Hoban
Stephen Kelly
Danny O'Neill
Intermediate Player of the Year
Peter Doherty
Mark Horgan
Andy McNulty
FAI School's International Player of the Year
Shane Hanney
Conor Kane
Conor McCarthy
FAI Colleges/Universities International Player of the Year
Matthew Connor
George Poynton
Paul Rooney
Football For All International Player of the Year
Luke Evans
John Farrell
Paul McMahon
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Andy Boyle
Daryl Horgan
Sean Maguire
Special Merit Award
Dundalk FC
