St. Eunan's College beat The Bish in All-Ireland semi-final

St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny survived a late onslaught to hold on for victory in Tuesday's Bank of Ireland FAI Schools semi-final in Sligo.

St. Eunan's College . . . 3

St. Joseph's, Galway . . . 2

In a tense tussle, St. Joseph's (The Bish), had a man sent off in the second half, but still caused a few nervy moments for St. Eunan's in the closing stages.

Ryan O'Donnell, Daragh Ellison and Conor O' Donnell got the goals for the Letterkenny school - Ellison had been the match winner last week when St. Eunan's beat Carndonagh CS in the Ulster Final.

They led 3-1 at the break and had chances to increase their lead with O'Donnell hitting a post.

But St. Joseph's pulled one back through Wilson Waweru and suddenly it was game on again. Within a minute however, Waweru was shown a red card and The Bish were down to ten men.

Still, they pressed for an equaliser and only for a fine save from Eoghan O'Boyle from Colin Kelly, they might well have forced extra-time.

As it was St. Eunan's held out for the victory and they will now meet either Marist College, Athlone or St. Francis College, Rochestown in the Tom Ticher Junior National Cup All-Ireland final. Those sides meet in the second semi-final in Limerick on Wednesday.