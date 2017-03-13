SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
All the results from a busy weekend in Donegal Schoolboys League
No joy for Cappry Rovers in SFAI Cup
The second weekend of fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League served up plenty of good games and entertaining football.
For Cappry Rovers U-13, there was a disappointing exit from the SFAI National Cup when they lost heavily in Dublin against St. Kevin's Boys.
Here's a round-up of the results:
U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP
St Kevins Boys 8 - 0 Cappry Rovers
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Bonagee United 0 - 6 Illistrin United
Glenea United 1 - 2 Mulroy Academy
Kilmacrennan Celtic 5 - 0 Swilly Rovers
Milford United 3 - 1 Gweedore United
Ballyraine United 3 - 2 Keadue Rovers
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Letterkenny Rovers 6 - 0 Swilly Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 7 Letterkenny Crusaders
Gweedore United 3 - 3 Bonagee Utd.
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Ballyraine United 0 - 5 Swilly Rovers
Glencar Schoolboys 0 - 6 Swilly Ramblers
Gweedore United 0 - 0 Keadue Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 3 - 1 Kilmacrennan
Dunfanaghy Youths 4 - 0 Mulroy
Bonagee United 2 - 1 Letterkenny Rovers
U12 1st DIVISION
Kilmac Academy 2 - 4 Glenea Cubs
Bonagee Arcade 0 - 1 Letterkenny Crusaders
Ballyraine Celtic 0 - 5 Illistrin FC
Milford Blues 3 - 3 Keadue United
Mulroy Celtic 4 - 2 Dunfanaghy Youths
U14 1st DIVISION
Mulroy Celtic 6 - 2 Milford Blues
Ballyraine United 7 - 2 Bonagee Tigers
Glencar Schoolboys 3 - 1 Gweedore Utd AFC
Gweedore Cosmos 0 - 6 Keadue Utd
EAST DONEGAL
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Convoy Arsenal 0 v 2 Ballybofey United
Fintown Harps 0 v 5 Lagan Harps
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Bonagee Arcade 2 v 7 Convoy Arsenal
Fintown Harps 6 v 0 Lagan Harps
Raphoe Town 2 v 3 Castlefin Celtic
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Cappry Crusaders 2 v 4 Castlefin Celtic
Ballybofey United 4 v 4 Fintown Harps
Lagan Harps 3 v 1 Drumkeen United
U12 1st DIVISION
Cappry Crusaders 1 v 7 Castlefin Celtic
Killea F.C. 1 v 1 Ballybofey Wanderers
U12 2nd DIVISION
Convoy Colts 1 - 1 Ballybofey United Colts
Curragh Ath 5 - 3 Lagan Harps Cubs
U14 1st DIVISION
Castlefin Shamrocks 1 - 4 Cappry Crusaders
Ballybofey Utd Blues 0 - 3 Cappry Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Donegal Town 5 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic
Eany Celtic 7 v 3 Erne Wanderers
St. Catherines 3 v 1 Killybegs
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Copany Rovers 3 v 3 Dunkineely Celtic
Donegal Town 8 v 3 Erne Wanderers
St. Catherines 2 v 1 Eany Celtic
