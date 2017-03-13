All the results from a busy weekend in Donegal Schoolboys League

The second weekend of fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League served up plenty of good games and entertaining football.

For Cappry Rovers U-13, there was a disappointing exit from the SFAI National Cup when they lost heavily in Dublin against St. Kevin's Boys.

Here's a round-up of the results:

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP

St Kevins Boys 8 - 0 Cappry Rovers

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Bonagee United 0 - 6 Illistrin United

Glenea United 1 - 2 Mulroy Academy

Kilmacrennan Celtic 5 - 0 Swilly Rovers

Milford United 3 - 1 Gweedore United

Ballyraine United 3 - 2 Keadue Rovers

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Letterkenny Rovers 6 - 0 Swilly Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 7 Letterkenny Crusaders

Gweedore United 3 - 3 Bonagee Utd.

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Ballyraine United 0 - 5 Swilly Rovers

Glencar Schoolboys 0 - 6 Swilly Ramblers

Gweedore United 0 - 0 Keadue Rovers

Gweedore Celtic 3 - 1 Kilmacrennan

Dunfanaghy Youths 4 - 0 Mulroy

Bonagee United 2 - 1 Letterkenny Rovers

U12 1st DIVISION

Kilmac Academy 2 - 4 Glenea Cubs

Bonagee Arcade 0 - 1 Letterkenny Crusaders

Ballyraine Celtic 0 - 5 Illistrin FC

Milford Blues 3 - 3 Keadue United

Mulroy Celtic 4 - 2 Dunfanaghy Youths

U14 1st DIVISION

Mulroy Celtic 6 - 2 Milford Blues

Ballyraine United 7 - 2 Bonagee Tigers

Glencar Schoolboys 3 - 1 Gweedore Utd AFC

Gweedore Cosmos 0 - 6 Keadue Utd



EAST DONEGAL

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Convoy Arsenal 0 v 2 Ballybofey United

Fintown Harps 0 v 5 Lagan Harps

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Bonagee Arcade 2 v 7 Convoy Arsenal

Fintown Harps 6 v 0 Lagan Harps

Raphoe Town 2 v 3 Castlefin Celtic

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Cappry Crusaders 2 v 4 Castlefin Celtic

Ballybofey United 4 v 4 Fintown Harps

Lagan Harps 3 v 1 Drumkeen United

U12 1st DIVISION

Cappry Crusaders 1 v 7 Castlefin Celtic

Killea F.C. 1 v 1 Ballybofey Wanderers

U12 2nd DIVISION

Convoy Colts 1 - 1 Ballybofey United Colts

Curragh Ath 5 - 3 Lagan Harps Cubs

U14 1st DIVISION

Castlefin Shamrocks 1 - 4 Cappry Crusaders

Ballybofey Utd Blues 0 - 3 Cappry Colts



SOUTH DONEGAL

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Donegal Town 5 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Eany Celtic 7 v 3 Erne Wanderers

St. Catherines 3 v 1 Killybegs

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Copany Rovers 3 v 3 Dunkineely Celtic

Donegal Town 8 v 3 Erne Wanderers

St. Catherines 2 v 1 Eany Celtic