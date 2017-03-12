Cappry's title celebrations on hold after draw in Raphoe

Cappry Rovers could only manage a 0-0 draw away to Raphoe Town on Sunday which means the title race in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One remains alive for another fortnight.

Neither Cappry nor Donegal Town play next weekend but both sides finish their respective league programmes on Sunday, March 26th - Cappry at home to Gweedore Celtic and Donegal Town at home to Raphoe.

Cappry lead the way from Donegal Town by three points after today's games which means they need just a draw from their final game to clinch the title.

Donegal Town won 6-0 away to Gweedore United on Sunday which means they are promoted into the Premier Division.

In the Brian McCormick Cup on Sunday, Ballybofey United won 1-0 at Keadue Rovers while Rathmullan Celtic beat St. Catherine's 2-1.

The big news from the CT Ball Division was that Dunkineely won at home to Drumkeen United. It means Ballybofey will win the league next weekend if they can avoid defeat at home to Copany Rovers.

In the Premier Division on Sunday, there were wins for Castlefinn Celtic and Kildrum Tigers.