Tyler Toland named in Republic U-17 squad

With a place at this summer's UEFA Women's Under 17 European Championships at stake, Dave Bell has selected a strong Republic of Ireland squad for their three Elite Round games.

His panel includes St. Johnston's Tyler Toland of Maiden City.

In the Qualifying Round, Ireland were one of the stand-out teams as they scored 12 goals in three victories in Turner's Cross to top Group 10.

However, Bell is experienced enough to know that nothing is guaranteed in football. It is why he views the campaign as only a quarter of a way through with three Elite Round games and then a finals in Czech Republic to aim for.

In order to reach the finals tournament in May, Ireland must win Group 4 - containing Serbia, Scotland and Hungary - or finish as runner-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their pool.

Fixtures

13 March: Republic of Ireland v Serbia, Stara Pazova, Serbia, KO 13:00

15 March: Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Gradski Zemum, Serbia, KO 13:00

18 March: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Gradski Zemum, Serbia, KO 13:00