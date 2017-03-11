Finn Harps confirm the signing of Pascal Millien

Former Sligo Rovers midfielder Pascal Millien has signed for Finn Harps subject to the club receiving a work permit for the 30-year-old Haitian born attacking midfielder.

Millien had been playing for Florida State club Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the North American Soccer League. The news was confirmed this morning by Harps manager Ollie Horgan who says Millien will provide invaluable extra cover and experience, that will be needed for the long season ahead.

“He will give us more options which will be needed for a long, tough season. He’s very experienced player and a big plus for us is that he knows the League of Ireland scene well having played two seasons with Sligo Rovers where he won a Premier Division medal and an FAI Cup title. Pascal is an attacking midfielder who can score goals. He is good at linking up with front men so hopefully he can strike up a good understanding with our forwards” Horgan said.

Finn Harps Secretary John Campbell said the completion of the Millien signing had been a slow process, which had taken a number of weeks to process because of the nature of the international transfer involved. “There was a hugely complicated piece of work involved in getting Pascal’s international clearance sorted. He still has to get a work permit here from the Department of Labour before he can play. Hopefully that can be sorted out quickly” Campbell said.

Millien featured seven times for Fort Lauderdale Strikers towards the end of last season having joined from another Florida State side Jacksonville Armada F.C. a club he played 37 times with in the previous campaign.

He made his debut for the full Haitian national team in 2006, aged 20. Millien enjoyed two successful seasons at Sligo Rovers winning the Premier Division League title in 2012 and the following year he helped them win the FAI Senior Cup. He made his Sligo debut on 20 April 2012, coming on as a second-half substitute in a league match against Cork City and went onto play 17 times scoring two goals.

Millien was born in Haiti, but moved to Lakeland, Florida as a teenager. He played his youth club soccer for HC United. He attended Auburndale High School where he scored a total of 114 goals in three seasons and was named 2005 Florida Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year. At the University of Tampa Millien contributed 25 goals and 30 assists in three seasons helping to lead the team to the NCAA Division II Final Four in 2008. As a result of his performances he was included on a number of representatives teams in those years.

On January 29, 2015, Millien returned to the NASL signing with Jacksonville Armada FC ahead of their inaugural season and went on to play 37 times for them in that campaign before moving to Fort Lauderdale Strikers.