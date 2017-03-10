Paddy McCourt makes first start for Finn Harps

Paddy McCourt has been named in the Finn Harps side which takes on Galway United in tonight's SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash at Finn Park.

The former Celtic midfielder has twice been used as a substitute in each of Harps' opening games this season.

However, he's in from the start tonight in place of Michael Funston who drops to the bench.

Packie Mailey makes his first start in defence while new signing, Eddie Dsane is also included.

The Finn Harps team is: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Barry Molloy, Paddy McCourt, Sean Houston, Ciaran O'Connor, Eddie Dsane, Caolan McAleer.

Subs: Damien McNulty, Gareth Harkin, Michael Funston, Jonny Bonner, Danny Morrissey, Tommy McMonagle, Harry Doherty.

Galway United: Conor Winn, Colm Horgan, Marc Ludden, Lee Grace, Alex Byrne, Gavan Holohan, David Cawley, Vinny Faherty, Kevin Devaney, Ronan Murray, Stephen Folan.

Subs: Padraic Cunningham, Conor Melody, Aaron Conway, James Tierney (gk), Gary Shanahan, Jesse Devers, Gary Kinneen.

Referee: Paul Tuite.