Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures for the weekend

Cappry Rovers U-13s continue their quest for SFAI Cup glory on Saturday when they make the trip to Dubin to play St. Kevin's Boys in the quarter-final.

It's another big day for James Long's young team who have been so impressive in reaching the last eight of the national competition.

In the last two rounds, Cappry have beaten Nenagh and Westport United but face another difficult test against one of the leading clubs in the capital.

Saturday's game kicks off at 2pm.

Swilly Rovers U-15s and U-16s play their SFAI Cup quarter-finals next weekend, March 18th and 19th.

Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST

U12 PREMIER SATURDAY, 11th MARCH 10-30am

Glenea United v Mulroy Academy

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Swilly Rovers

Gweedore Celtic v Letterkenny Rover

Milford United v Gweedore United

Ballyraine United v Keadue Rovers

U14 PREMIER SATURDAY, 11-45am

Keadue Rovers v Milford United

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders

Gweedore United v Bonagee United

U16 PREMIER SATURDAY 2pm

Glencar Schoolboys v Swilly Ramblers

Gweedore United v Keadue Rovers

Gweedore Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Dunfanaghy Youths v Mulroy Academy

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United (now Friday night)



U12 1st DIVISION SUNDAY, 10am

Bonagee Arcade v Letterkenny Crusaders

Ballyraine Celtic v Illistrin FC

Milford Blues v Keadue United

Kilmac Academy v Glenea Cubs

Mulroy Celtic v Dunfanaghy Youths U14

1st DIVISION SUNDAY, 11-30am

Mulroy Celtic v Milford Blues

Dunfanaghy Youths v Lurgy Celtic

Ballyraine United v Bonagee Tigers

Glencar Schoolboys v Gweedore Utd AFC



EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER SATURDAY, NOON

Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps

U14 PREMIER SATURDAY, 10am

Bonagee Arcade v Convoy Arsenal

Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps

Raphoe Town v Castlefin Celtic

U16 PREMIER SATURDAY, 2pm

Ballybofey United v Fintown Harps

Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Celtic

Lagan Harps v Drumkeen United

Raphoe Town v Cappry Rovers

U12 1st DIVISION SATURDAY, 4pm

Ballybofey Utd AFC v Raphoe Town

Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Celtic

Killea F.C. v Ballybofey Wanderers

U12 2nd DIVISION SUNDAY, NOON

Cappry Colts v Raphoe United

Convoy Colts v Ballybofey United Colts

Curragh Athletic v Lagan Harps Cubs

U14 1st DIVISION SUNDAY, 10am

Ballybofey Utd Blues v Cappry Colts

Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Crusaders

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U14 1st DIVISION SATURDAY, 2pm

Donegal Town v Dunkineely Celtic

Eany Celtic v Erne Wanderers

St. Catherines v Killybegs

U16 1st DIVISION SATURDAY, NOON

Copany Rovers v Dunkineely Celtic

Donegal Town v Erne Wanderers

St. Catherines v Eany Celtic