SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures for the weekend
Cappry Rovers fly the flag in SFAI Cup
Cappry Rovers U-13s continue their quest for SFAI Cup glory on Saturday when they make the trip to Dubin to play St. Kevin's Boys in the quarter-final.
It's another big day for James Long's young team who have been so impressive in reaching the last eight of the national competition.
In the last two rounds, Cappry have beaten Nenagh and Westport United but face another difficult test against one of the leading clubs in the capital.
Saturday's game kicks off at 2pm.
Swilly Rovers U-15s and U-16s play their SFAI Cup quarter-finals next weekend, March 18th and 19th.
Donegal Schoolboys League fixtures
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST
U12 PREMIER SATURDAY, 11th MARCH 10-30am
Glenea United v Mulroy Academy
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Gweedore Celtic v Letterkenny Rover
Milford United v Gweedore United
Ballyraine United v Keadue Rovers
U14 PREMIER SATURDAY, 11-45am
Keadue Rovers v Milford United
Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders
Gweedore United v Bonagee United
U16 PREMIER SATURDAY 2pm
Glencar Schoolboys v Swilly Ramblers
Gweedore United v Keadue Rovers
Gweedore Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Dunfanaghy Youths v Mulroy Academy
Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United (now Friday night)
U12 1st DIVISION SUNDAY, 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Letterkenny Crusaders
Ballyraine Celtic v Illistrin FC
Milford Blues v Keadue United
Kilmac Academy v Glenea Cubs
Mulroy Celtic v Dunfanaghy Youths U14
1st DIVISION SUNDAY, 11-30am
Mulroy Celtic v Milford Blues
Dunfanaghy Youths v Lurgy Celtic
Ballyraine United v Bonagee Tigers
Glencar Schoolboys v Gweedore Utd AFC
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER SATURDAY, NOON
Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps
U14 PREMIER SATURDAY, 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Convoy Arsenal
Fintown Harps v Lagan Harps
Raphoe Town v Castlefin Celtic
U16 PREMIER SATURDAY, 2pm
Ballybofey United v Fintown Harps
Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Celtic
Lagan Harps v Drumkeen United
Raphoe Town v Cappry Rovers
U12 1st DIVISION SATURDAY, 4pm
Ballybofey Utd AFC v Raphoe Town
Cappry Crusaders v Castlefin Celtic
Killea F.C. v Ballybofey Wanderers
U12 2nd DIVISION SUNDAY, NOON
Cappry Colts v Raphoe United
Convoy Colts v Ballybofey United Colts
Curragh Athletic v Lagan Harps Cubs
U14 1st DIVISION SUNDAY, 10am
Ballybofey Utd Blues v Cappry Colts
Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Crusaders
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U14 1st DIVISION SATURDAY, 2pm
Donegal Town v Dunkineely Celtic
Eany Celtic v Erne Wanderers
St. Catherines v Killybegs
U16 1st DIVISION SATURDAY, NOON
Copany Rovers v Dunkineely Celtic
Donegal Town v Erne Wanderers
St. Catherines v Eany Celtic
