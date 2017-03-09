Gweedore Celtic defeat Eany in Colin Breslin Cup

Gweedore Celtic are through to the semi-finals of the Colin Breslin Memorial Cup following a 4-2 win over Eany Celtic on Wednesday night.

This weekend, the attention turns to the Ulster Youth Cup with three games scheduled. There's one game too in the league with Letterkenny Rovers playing Drumkeen.

GWEEDORE ADVANCE TO SEMI FINAL

Gweedore Celtic . . . 4

Eany Celtic . . . 2

On a splendid evening for football at An Screabhan this Colin Breslin Cup quarter final started in frantic fashion as Eany raced into an early lead through Ian Campbell on five minutes after he intercepted a misplaced pass and slotted home from ten yards.

The home side reacted quickly and levelled it on eight minutes when Michael Coll scored after a Michael Roarty cross.Then on twenty minutes Daniel McLaughlin put Gweedore two one up after he headed home a Liam Wiggins corner.

They went went further ahead on 35 minutes after Roarty scored a great goal from twenty yards. To their credit, Eany battled well and pulled a goal back on 40 minutes through Mark Hutchins from all of 35 yards out.

Again the home side upped the anti and went 4-2 up on the stroke of half time through Dan Gallagher.

The second half was scrappy and although Gweedore dominated they failed to capitalise and so it ended 4-2 to the home side.

Joe McGee did well in nets for Gweedore, with a team good performance from Eany.

Referee: Séimí Ferry.

Result

Wednesday, 8 March

Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup 1/4 Final

Gweedore Celtic 4-2 Eany Celtic

Fixtures

Saturday, 11 March

Ulster Youth Cup,Ko 1.30pm

Gweedore Celtic v Carrick Rovers

Milford United v Monaghan United

Drumbar United v Bonagee United



Dick Duffy Memorial Youth League

Letterkenny Rovers v Drumkeen United Ko 2pm.