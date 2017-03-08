Cup final heart-break for Letterkenny IT in Limerick

Letterkenny IT were unable to deny Carlow IT a sixth straight CFAI Colleges Umbro Cup final success in Wednesday's decider in Limerick.

Carlow IT . . 1

Letterkenny IT . . . 0

The only goal of the game at Markets Field came in the first half when John Morgan scored what proved to be the winner on 29 minutes.

The striker showed great composure to round keeper Mark McElhinney to score.

Letterkenny IT played well in the first half and Adrian Delap was unlucky not to open the scoring when his shot was saved by Seamus Houghton, the Carndonagh man playing in goal for Carlow.

Paul McVeigh went close to an equaliser just before half time but his header from a set-piece went wide.

Carlow IT, who were without Finn Harps midfielder, Jonny Bonner, had the better of things in the second half. Letterkenny introduced Keelin McElwaine and then BJ Banda, but despite creating a couple of half chances, and four minutes of injury time at the finish, Shane Byrne's side were unable to find an equaliser.

CARLOW IT: Houghton, Dempsey, Hurley, Moloney, Manley, O'Neill, McDonagh, Dunne, Murray, Morgan, Broaders.

LETTERKENNY IT: Mark McElhinney, Caolan McDaid, Oisin Langan, Ciaran Kelly, Lee McColgan, Daire McDaid, Brian McVeigh, Marty Doherty, Adrian Delap Paul McVeigh, Simon McGlynn. Subs used: Keelin McElwaine, BJ Banda.