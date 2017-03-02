St. Eunan's U-17s through to Ulster Final

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny booked their place in the Ulster U-17 schools final following their semi-final win over St. Pat’s of Cavan in Monaghan on Thursday.

St. Eunan’s College . . . 3

St. Pat’s, Cavan . . . 1

There was a fast paced start which is rather common for the Eunan’s teams of this generation.

Good link up play between Connor O’Reilly and Michael Gallagher created the first chance of the game for the Letterkenny school.

Conor O’Donnell cracked the woodwork before the Letterkenny students broke the deadlock 3 minutes from half-time with Carolan taking a wonderful touch receiving a perfectly weighted O’Reilly pass to make sure they held a 1-0 lead at the break.

With an Ulster Final place at stake St.Pat’s came out the hungrier team searching for a goal. Despite Eunan’s dominating first half possession the Cavan side took control and scored a well deserved equaliser.

12 minutes from time Gallagher again showing why he was captain, influencing almost every play but on this instance he found Carolan in the box who knocked it past the keeper before he was brought down for a penalty.

Carolan converted from the spot and should have been stepping up three minutes later when pulled down in the box but appeals were waved away by the referee.

A third goal did come a minute from time with Conor O’Donnell crossing in for Anthony Gallagher who was only on the pitch to slide home.

A great defensive display from a backline with Finn Harps player Ellison really impressive. It was another Harps midfielder Brendan Barr who was also influential, finding some great passes.

A repeat of the senior final now sees St. Eunan’s face Carndonagh next week in a game Eunan’s will want to win having narrowly lost the senior game 1-0.