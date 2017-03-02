Blaney and Gormley feature in Irish victory

It's two wins from two for the Republic of Ireland schools team following their victory over Northern Ireland in the Centenary Shield tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Northern Ireland . . . 1

Republic of Ireland . . . 2

The Republic side featured Shane Blaney of St. Eunan's College in defence while Loreto Milford's Connor Gormley came on as a substitute close to the end. Blaney played in defence but wasn't captain as the rotating captaincy went to Evan Murphy.

St. Columba's, Stranorlar student, Jamie Bell, was an unused substitute.

Ireland had opened their tournament with a 2-1 victory over Wales in Dublin last month. However, hopes of a good result in Bangor looked doomed when Northern Ireland went in front just before half time through Daniel Reynolds.

The Republic drew level ten minutes from the end when Alec Byrne scored and Niall Farrugia scored the winner on 86.

Next up for Ireland is an away match against Scotland in April before they conclude their tournament with a home match against England.