Ballybofey United can win league title this weekend

The first piece of league silverware in the Donegal League could be presented this Sunday with Ballybofey United just 90 minutes away from winning the CT Ball Division Two title.

The Twin Towns club host their title-rivals Lifford Celtic this weekend knowing that a win will see them crowned champions.

Ballybofey hold a 13 point lead over second-placed Lifford with four games to play. And while Lifford have one game less played, they will do very well to overhaul the league leaders at this stage.

Ballybofey, under the guidance of team manager Barney Lafferty, remain unbeaten in the league with 15 wins and a draw from their 16 outings. They’ve already beaten Lifford this season, winning 2-0 at Green Brae Park back in January.

And even if Sunday’s game ends in a draw, Ballybofey will win the league if third-placed Dunkineely Celtic fail to win at Copany Rovers.

Premier Division

In terms of games played, the Brian McCormick Premier Division league programme still has some way to go. However, leaders Glenea United are looking good and their 5-0 win at bottom of the table Convoy Arsenal last weekend cemented their position in top spot.

Glenea have no game this weekend so there’s a chance for the chasing pack to take advantage. Lagan Harps, going so well in second spot, have a home game against Castlefinn Celtic and in-form Kilmacrennan, now in third, are at home to Kildrum Tigers.

St. Catherine’s make the trip to Milford United knowing that a win could lift them out of the relegation zone while Convoy Arsenal host Rathmullan Celtic.

It’s an important day in Division One as well. Cappry Rovers secured promotion last weekend and while they don’t play this Sunday, they will be crowned champions if Donegal Town fail to win at Erne Wanderers. There’s a big game in Carrickboyle as well where relegation-threatened Gweedore United play host to neighbours Gweedore Celtic.

In the Saturday League, the big game of the day is at the Flag Pole Field in Rathmullan where Glencar Celtic play host to Orchard FC.

Glencar, unbeaten in the league this season, lead the way in the table by two points from Orchard and know that a win this weekend will be a major boost to their title hopes.

Saturday's game has a 1pm kick-off.

Fixtures

Saturday, 4th March

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Arranmore United v Fintown Harps - 1pm

Glencar Celtic v Orchard FC

Drumbar FC v Dunlewey Celtic



Saturday Reserve Division

St Catherines FC v Cappry Rovers

Drumoghill FC v Glenea United

Milford United v Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Erne Wanderers



Sunday, 5th March

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Killdrum Tigers

Convoy Arsenal v Rathmullan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Castlefin Celtic

Milford United v St Catherines



Temple Domestic Division One

Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic

Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town FC



CT Ball Division 2

Eany Celtic v Kerrykeel 71

Letterbarrow Celtic v Whitestrand United

Drumkeen United v Cranford FC

Ballybofey United v Lifford Celtic FC

Copany Rovers v Dunkineely Celtic FC