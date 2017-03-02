DONEGAL LEAGUE PREVIEW
Ballybofey United can win league title this weekend
Twin Towns club on verge of league success
Ballybofey United's Alan Patton in action against Drumkeen earlier this season.
The first piece of league silverware in the Donegal League could be presented this Sunday with Ballybofey United just 90 minutes away from winning the CT Ball Division Two title.
The Twin Towns club host their title-rivals Lifford Celtic this weekend knowing that a win will see them crowned champions.
Ballybofey hold a 13 point lead over second-placed Lifford with four games to play. And while Lifford have one game less played, they will do very well to overhaul the league leaders at this stage.
Ballybofey, under the guidance of team manager Barney Lafferty, remain unbeaten in the league with 15 wins and a draw from their 16 outings. They’ve already beaten Lifford this season, winning 2-0 at Green Brae Park back in January.
And even if Sunday’s game ends in a draw, Ballybofey will win the league if third-placed Dunkineely Celtic fail to win at Copany Rovers.
Premier Division
In terms of games played, the Brian McCormick Premier Division league programme still has some way to go. However, leaders Glenea United are looking good and their 5-0 win at bottom of the table Convoy Arsenal last weekend cemented their position in top spot.
Glenea have no game this weekend so there’s a chance for the chasing pack to take advantage. Lagan Harps, going so well in second spot, have a home game against Castlefinn Celtic and in-form Kilmacrennan, now in third, are at home to Kildrum Tigers.
St. Catherine’s make the trip to Milford United knowing that a win could lift them out of the relegation zone while Convoy Arsenal host Rathmullan Celtic.
It’s an important day in Division One as well. Cappry Rovers secured promotion last weekend and while they don’t play this Sunday, they will be crowned champions if Donegal Town fail to win at Erne Wanderers. There’s a big game in Carrickboyle as well where relegation-threatened Gweedore United play host to neighbours Gweedore Celtic.
In the Saturday League, the big game of the day is at the Flag Pole Field in Rathmullan where Glencar Celtic play host to Orchard FC.
Glencar, unbeaten in the league this season, lead the way in the table by two points from Orchard and know that a win this weekend will be a major boost to their title hopes.
Saturday's game has a 1pm kick-off.
Fixtures
Saturday, 4th March
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Arranmore United v Fintown Harps - 1pm
Glencar Celtic v Orchard FC
Drumbar FC v Dunlewey Celtic
Saturday Reserve Division
St Catherines FC v Cappry Rovers
Drumoghill FC v Glenea United
Milford United v Keadue Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Erne Wanderers
Sunday, 5th March
Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Killdrum Tigers
Convoy Arsenal v Rathmullan Celtic
Lagan Harps v Castlefin Celtic
Milford United v St Catherines
Temple Domestic Division One
Gweedore United v Gweedore Celtic
Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town FC
CT Ball Division 2
Eany Celtic v Kerrykeel 71
Letterbarrow Celtic v Whitestrand United
Drumkeen United v Cranford FC
Ballybofey United v Lifford Celtic FC
Copany Rovers v Dunkineely Celtic FC
