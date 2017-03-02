Donegal Youths get set for visit of Waterford

After topping their qualifying group, the Donegal Youth League will approach this weekend’s FAI Youth Inter-league quarter-final against the Waterford & District FA with plenty of confidence.

The tie takes place at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon (2pm), and with home advantage, Donegal have a great chance of making the last four.

Team manager, Eamonn McConigley said his team has improved as the competition has progressed and while he knows little about this weekend’s opposition, he insisted his players are looking forward to what’s another big game.

“We did very well to finish on top of our group and that meant we got a bye through to the quarter-final,” McConigley said.

“The fact that we’re at home this Saturday is a major plus. I think the team has got better with every match that we’ve played and hopefully we can take that form into this game.”

Donegal have played a couple of friendlies and have been training well since their last competitive outing which saw them win 3-1 in Buncrana against the Inishowen League in January.

Michael Devine of Fanad United scored two of the goals in that game and he was the scorer of an injury time winner as Donegal beat Cavan/Monaghan in their first group match at the Curragh.

Devine is one of four players from Youth League champions Fanad United in the squad, although there is a good spread of players from across the league.

“This squad is made up of the second tier of players that’s available to us in the county because you now have players in this age-group away with Finn Harps and Derry City,” McConigley said.

“That’s just the way it is now and there’s not a lot you can do about it.

“But at least it gives these players a chance to perform at this level and they are enjoying it.”

The Donegal squad for Saturday is Calvin O'Brien, Eoghan Kelly, Coady Brogan, Zach Gorman (Letterkenny Rovers), Dean Dunsworth, Brad Patterson, Ryan Taylor, Michael Devine, Jamie McKinney (Fanad United), Keenan Gibson, Eoghan Kennedy, Keenan Kelly (Drumkeen United), Michael Roarty, Connor Duggan (Gweedore Celtic), Darragh Greene, Jonah Serrinha, Ryan Taylor (Milford United), Michael McHugh (Gweedore Utd.).