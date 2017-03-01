McLaughlin features for Ireland in Cyprus Cup win

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team ensured new Head Coach Colin Bell got off to a winning start with a fine performance against the Czech Republic.

Donegal's Roma McLaughlin came off the bench for Ireland as they recorded a 2-0 win.

In their first game of the Cyprus Cup tournament, goals from experienced duo Stephanie Roche and Aine O'Gorman ensured a winning start.

WNT manager Colin Bell said: "I'm delighted with the performance. The players were a credit to themselves today, they put in so much effort across the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.

"They did everything we asked. They were able to sit back and use the ball well as we've got a lot of players at different stages but they all found the level which was required."

Next up for Ireland is a game against Hungary on Friday afternoon.

Republic of Ireland: Byrne (GK) (C), Perry, Quinn, Caldwell, Scott, Duggan (McLaughlin 80), O'Sullivan, O'Gorman (Kiernan 89), Connolly (Littlejohn 70), McCabe, Roche.

Subs: McQuillan (GK), Hourihan (GK), McCarthy, Berrill, Murray, O'Riordan, Shine.