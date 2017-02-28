Dsane and McCourt options for Harps ahead of Bray trip

New signings Eddie Dsane and Paddy McCourt are in line to start for Finn Harps in Friday night’s trip to play Bray Wanderers.

Former Longford Town striker Dsane was a surprise inclusion in the squad for the opening night defeat to Cork City at Finn Park.

Both himself and McCourt came off the bench in that game and both could feature from the start at the Carlisle Grounds.

With Danny Morrissey a major doubt after suffering separate injuries on his right leg against his former club, Cork City, Ollie Horgan might be forced to make at least one change. Dsane and McCourt would be obvious choices.



Harps will travel to Co. Wicklow seeking their first points of the new campaign after narrowly losing out to Cork on Friday night.

“They don’t get any easier,” Horgan said.

“Bray, last year, at the end of the season, were excellent. They’ve added the likes of Aaron Greene and Anto Flood and they’ll be competing up at the top.

“The fact that we got nothing out of the game on Friday night means we’ll have to go there and try to get something up there which will be very very difficult.”

Morrissey ended the night on crutches after coming off injured against Cork City. He suffered knocks to both his ankle and knee on a night when Seanie Maguire scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Bray Wanderers, Harps' next opponents, enjoyed a 2-1 opening night win at St. Patrick's Athletic.