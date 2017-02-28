SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER

Rovers take part in John Giles Healthy Living Programme

Kids learn the benefit of excercise

The John Giles Healthy Living Programme kicked-off this week where Letterkenny Rovers is one of only ten clubs nationwide selected to take part. The aim of the programme is to explain to kids the benefits of exercise (through football) and a healthy diet.

Pictured are the Letterkenny Rovers U-10's with their cards for week 1. The programme lasts for six weeks.