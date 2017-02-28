Champions Fanad United end season unbeaten

As the Donegal Youth League season winds down, there were three games played on Saturday with the champions, Fanad United the only winners following a 3-1 victory over Drumkeen.

The other two games ended in draws.

Next weekend, the Donegal Youth League side take on Waterford at the Aura, Letterkenny on Saturday at 2pm.



Fanad United . . . 3

Drumkeen United . . . 1

Champions Fanad United ended the league season unbeaten after overcoming Drumkeen United 3-1 in their final league game.

Fanad opened the scoring in the 7th minute when Dane Dunworth, playing up front instead of his normal position in goals, was taken down in the box and Brad Patterson stepped up to slot home the penalty.

Fanad doubled their lead on 20 minutes when Ciaran Coyle found space in the box and fired the ball beyond Patton into the bottom corner.

Drumkeen started to come back into the game and in the 43rd minute Patton was denied by a fantastic save from Niall Shields. The goal of the game arrived just before the break. When the ball bounced up to Paul Bradley some 18 yards out, he hit a beautiful volley high into the net.

The second half was less entertaining with not many clear chances created by either team. Dane Dunworth did have an opportunity 5 minutes in when his header went just over from a Bradley free.

Drumkeen got a goal back 5 minutes from time when after a scramble in the box Johnny Black pounced to finish. With the final kick of the game Dane Dunworth somehow failed to connect with Patterson's cross from close in.

FANAD UNITED: Niall Shields, John Heraghty, James Kerr, Peter Curran, Fergus Friel, Paul Bradley, Darren McElwaine, Ciaran Coyle, Brad Patterson, Dane Dunworth, Brandon McClafferty

DRUMKEEN UTD: S Patton, J Black, A Bruton, J Callan, J Duffy,T Callaghan, J Doherty, E Kennedy, C Patton, K Kelly, DJ Kelly

REFEREE: Liam McConigley.

Results

Saturday 25 February

Bonagee United 3-3 Letterkenny Rovers

Fanad United 3-1 Drumkeen United

Keadue Rovers 2-2 Milford United

Fixture

FAI Youth Inter League Quarter Final

Saturday, 4 March

Donegal Youth League v Waterford & District Association Football League

Aura,Letterkenny, Ko 2pm