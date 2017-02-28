Derry's new Israeli defender plays against Fanad

New signing Alon Netzer from Israel was among a number of first team players to feature for Derry City Reserves in their win over Fanad United in the USL on Sunday.

The Israeli defender only joined Derry this week, but played in Sunday's victory at Triagh a Locha after missing the club's Premier Division victory over Bohemians on Friday night.

Aaron Barry, Markin Timlin and Harry Monaghan also played for Derry in latest USL outing.

Elsewhere, Cockhill Celtic extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points after a 4-0 victory against Bonagee United.

Cockhill Celtic . . . 4

Bonagee United . . . 0

Cockhill Celtic ran out convincing winners on Sunday against a Bonagee United side that was hit with suspensions to key players namely Moran, Breslin and McCauley

The home side opened the scoring on 5 minutes when Conor Keddy got on the end of a Ronan 'Olly' Doherty cross to head past Gareth Wade from eight yards.

Bonagee had their keeper Wade to thank on 11 minutes when he saved a Gerry Gill penalty diving low to his right after Darren Hunter had been penalised for a foul on Ronan 'Olly'.

Cockhill scored a second on 25 minutes when Bonagee failed to clear a Gerry Gill corner and James Bradley, on for the injured Keddy, tapped home from 3 yards.

Cockhill added a third on 32 minutes when Peter Doherty headed home a delightful free kick from Gerry Gill.

Bonagee's first effort on target arrived on 35 minutes when Aiden McLaughlin played a great diagonal ball over the home defence and found Sean Meehan who controlled the ball expertly with his left foot only to lack composure with the finish and Cullen saved well.

The home side brought on Daniel Martin Doherty for Ronan 'Olly' on 60 minutes for their final change of the afternoon and on 85 minutes it was Doherty who got on the end of a Bradley cross to side foot home.

COCKHILL CELTIC: G Cullen, J Breslin, C Duffy, P Doherty, O McColgan, G McLaughlin, D Doherty, R Varma, C Keddy, G Gill, R Doherty. Subs: J Bradley for Keddy; M McLaughlin for Cullen, DM Doherty for R Doherty.

BONAGEE UTD: Wade, D Stolarczyk, D Hunter, R McGarvey, T Russell, M De Cook, A McLaughlin, D Frankowski, D Larkin, S Meenan, S Browne. Subs used: J Rogers, R Moran, A Wasson.



Fanad United . . . 1

Derry City Reserves . . . 2

Davitt Walsh had the first chance of the match after 3 minutes when he broke through but saw his shot fly just wide.

In the 10th minute Cathal Farren was played through and his shot produced a decent save from Oran Blaney.

Derry did take the lead in the 18th minute when Rory Holden capitalised on a defensive error and finished into the bottom corner.

Daire McDaid came agonisingly close to equalising five minutes later when his shot from 20 yards crashed back off the post and away to safety.

Derry doubled their lead just before half time when Cathal Farren slotted home.

Fanad got a goal back on the hour mark when a Marty McAteer free from the right was fumbled by McElhinnney and Davitt Walsh was on hand to finish from close range.

Five minutes later McAteer saw another free from 25 yards go just over the bar.With 20 minutes remaining Mark Timlin saw a similar free go just over.

Fanad's best chance of an equaliser came with 15 minutes to go when Darren McElwaine dragged a shot just wide after being set up by Walsh.

FANAD UTD: Oran Blaney, Marty McAteer, Conor Blaney, Seamus Friel, Ciaran Gorman, Oisin Langan, Eoghan Rafferty, Daire McDaid, Davitt Walsh, Keelin McElwaine, Darren McElwaine. Subs used: Ryan Carlin, Arthur Lynch, Peter Curran

DERRY CITY RESERVES: Mark McElhinnney, Aaron Barry, Sam Todd, Alon Netzer, Conor Gormley, Harry Monaghan, Ben Doherty, Rory Holden, Mark Timlin, Cathal Farren, Paul Doherty. Subs used: Matt Doherty, Shane McNamee, Ronan Wilson.

REFEREE: Marty Quinn

RESULTS

Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, First Round

Thursday

Fanad United 2 Letterkenny Rovers 6

4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Sunday

Cockhill Celtic 4-0 Bonagee United

Fanad United 1-2 Derry City Reserves

FIXTURES

4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Sunday, March 5, 2pm

Cockhill Celtc v Derry City Reserves

Fanad United v Finn Harps Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United