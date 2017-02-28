Harps players launch Family Fun Skills Day at Kelly's Toyota

Finn Harps players, Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer, Danny Morrissey and Ciaran O'Connor showed off their skills at Kelly’s Toyota Showroom to officially launch the Kelly’s Toyota Finn Harps Schools Programme Family Fun Skills Day for all Donegal Primary School Children.

The event is taking place at Kelly’s Toyota showroom, Port Rd., Letterkenny this Saturday, 4th March, from 3pm to 5.30pm. After last year's huge success Brendan Kelly, Kelly’s Toyota, Letterkenny was delighted to host the event again this year.

It is open to all Primary Schools children, their teachers and their families and they will join Finn Harps players and special sporting guests in a Fun Family Day.

It’s a free event with something for every child to participate in. Every child will have fun taking part in soccer skills against their favourite sports players.

Don’t forget to book early, registration is essential so the organisers can cater for the numbers.

Send your details to John Campbell at harpsschools@gmail.com or visit the Facebook Page for more details https://www.facebook.com/FinnHarpsSchoolsProgramme.