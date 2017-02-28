Funeral takes place of Paddy Sweeney, Swilly Rovers

The funeral took place in Ramelton on Sunday of Paddy Sweeney, Swilly Rovers club President, who died last week.

A popular and much respected man, Mr. Sweeney died last Friday morning. He was aged 93.

As a mark of respect to the deceased, Sunday’s match in the Ulster Senior League between Swilly Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves was postponed.

A former manager, Mr. Sweeney led Swilly to their two FAI Junior Cup wins in 1962 and 1967.

He played in the Swilly teams of 1953 and 1958 that reached FAI Junior Cup finals, but lost out to Evergreen and Virginians.

He had played for, among others, Strabane United, Coleraine, Ards and Glenavon and won an IFA Junior Cup in Strabane’s colours, alongside Donegal men Brendan McDaid and Paddy Harte.

He turned to management and led Swilly to Junior Cup final wins over Castleview (62) and Orchard (67). In ’62, Swilly became the first Donegal team to win the Junior Cup.

A lifelong contribution to Swilly included the aiding of the purchase of Swilly Park, then known as O’Brien’s Field, as he raised money all around the county by selling tickets on his travels for McDaid’s.

The Ulster Senior League has conveyed its deep sympathies to the Sweeney family at this sad time.

Paddy Sweeney is survived by his wife, Noreen, sons Sean, Garrett, Paul, Dermot and Garvin.