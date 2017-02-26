Cappry Rovers are promoted back to the Premier Division

Cappry Rovers are back in the Premier Division of the Donegal League after they secured promotion on Sunday with a convincing win at Erne Wanderers.

Seamus Doherty’s side eased to a 5-0 win at the Lakeside to take another big step towards the league title.

In the meantime, they’ve now secured promotion back to the top division with two games left to play.

Sunday’s fixtures programme was badly hit by the weather with a number of games postponed.

In the other game played in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division on Sunday, Keadue Rovers beat Bonagee Utd. 4-0 in a game switched to Strand Rovers’ pitch.

In the Premier Division, Glenea United are now five points clear at the top after a 5-0 win over Convoy Arsenal. Ciaran McFadden hit a hat-trick for the Glasserchoo men.

In the CT Ball Division, the leading three clubs all won. Ballybofey beat Kerrykeel 5-0, Lifford won 6-0 against Copany and Dunkineely defeated Cranford 3-0. In the other match in this division, Drumkeen United won 3-1 against Curragh Athletic.