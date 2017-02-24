LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Finn Harps v Cork City goes ahead
Finn Park pitch is passed playable
The front cover of tonight's match programme
Finn Harps' game against Cork City on Friday night has been given the go-ahead.
The SSE Airtricity Premier Division match had been in doubt since Thursday following heavy rain in the county since Wednesday night.
The club confirmed this evening that following a pitch inspection, the match goes ahead tonight with kick-off at 8pm.
The pitch had passed an earlier inspection this morning, but a second inspection was needed before the all-clear was given.
Ollie Horgan has some selection issues ahead of tonight's game @FinnHarpsFC v @CorkCityFC https://t.co/NPg7Wxx13e pic.twitter.com/gzdHN3U3n9— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) February 24, 2017
