LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Finn Harps v Cork City goes ahead

Finn Park pitch is passed playable

Tom Comack

The front cover of tonight's match programme

Finn Harps' game against Cork City on Friday night has been given the go-ahead.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division match had been in doubt since Thursday following heavy rain in the county since Wednesday night.

The club confirmed this evening that following a pitch inspection, the match goes ahead tonight with kick-off at 8pm.

The pitch had passed an earlier inspection this morning, but a second inspection was needed before the all-clear was given. 