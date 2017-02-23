Pitch inspection planned for Finn Park on Friday morning

Finn Harps' opening game of the new season is in doubt with confirmation that a pitch inspection is planned at Finn Park on Friday morning.

There has been heavy rain in the north west over the past 24 hours and if that rain was to continue for another night, Harps' game against Cork City would be in real jeopardy.

Harps secretary, John Campbell, confirmed that a pitch inspection will be carried out on Friday morning at 10am.

Harps held a press conference in Letterkenny on Thursday ahead of the new season. First team manager, Ollie Horgan , who was joined at the event by two of his new signings, Caolan McAleer and Ciaran O'Connor, said he has a number of players who are doubtful for Friday night because of knocks.

A few of those players will have to undergo fitness tests prior to kick-off.

Horgan also spoke of his delight at securing the signings of Paddy McCourt, Barry Molloy and Sean Houston this week. And while Houston is thought to be among those players on the doubtful list, both Molloy and McCourt are expected to feature tomorrow night.

Also in attendance on Thursday were Joe Boyle (Harps U-19s manager) and Kevin McHugh (U-15s manager), and both spoke of their plans and ambitions for the season ahead. The U-19 league season starts next month with the U-15 season not starting until August.