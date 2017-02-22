Match abandoned after team walks off the pitch

The Donegal League has confirmed it is to investigate an incident at the weekend when a match was abandoned after one of the participating teams walked off the pitch.

The match in the Saturday League Reserve Division, was played at The Moss where Drumoghill FC took on Cappry Rovers.

It’s understood the Cappry Rovers team walked off the pitch shortly after the hour mark, forcing the match referee to abandon the game. It’s thought the Cappry team were unhappy at some of the decisions of the referee.

The league’s Disciplinary Secretary, Terry Leyden, confirmed that the matter will now be the subject of an investigation.

He said in all his time involved with the league, he had never come across an incident where a team walked off the pitch because they were unhappy with the performance of a match official.