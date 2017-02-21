Cockhill and Derry Reserves into League Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic moved into their fifth Donegal News USL League Cup final in a row after a strong second-half against Fanad United on Sunday.

In yesterday's other semi-final Derry City Reserves came from behind twice and overcame Letterkenny Rovers.

Cockhill Celtic . . . 5

Fanad United . . . 2

At a rain-soaked Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds, Cockhill Celtic side surged to victory against a Fanad side that had momentum pulled from their sails at half-time.

Davitt Walsh leveled things up in the 45th minute, after Gerry Gill’s deft opener early on for the home side but, with Fanad just starting to look as if they might get their noses in front, the half-time whistle allowed Cockhill to shake their heads clear.

The enforced withdrawal of Shaun McElwaine, the Fanad centre-back, right on the blow of the half-time whistle, rocked Fanad, who found themselves 3-1 down by the hour mark.

Ronan Doherty and Gerard McLaughlin netted to put the game beyond Fanad’s reach and penalties late in the game by Gerry Gill and substitute Conor Keddy put a gloss on it before John McGarvey bagged a late consolation for the visitors.

COCKHILL CELTIC : G Cullen; J Breslin, P Doherty, O McColgan, C Duffy; D Doherty, G McLaughlin, R Varma, R Doherty; G Friel, G Gill. Subs: C Keddy for Friel (69), M Moran for R. Doherty (75), D McDermott for Varma (84), J McGonagle for D. Doherty (84), Daniel Martin Doherty for Gill (85).

FANAD UTD.: S Graham; C Blaney, S ‘Coshia’ Friel, S McElwaine, O Langan; M McAteer, M Crossan, D McGarvey, D McDaid; D Walsh, E Kelly. Subs: K McElwaine for S. Elwaine (45), J McGarvey for D. McGarvey (65), D McElwaine for Walsh (85), P Curran for McAteer (85).

REFEREE: Marty Quinn.

Derry City Reserves . . . 3

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 2 (AET)

Derry City Reserves booked their place in a first leaguc up final in seven years as Paul Doherty’s extra-time winner completed a great escape at Oakland Park.

Letterkenny Rovers led 2-0, but Eamon McConigley’s side were cursing one that got away.

Doherty turned home the winner after a close-range effort had been turned onto the post by Letterkenny goalkeeper Chris Sweeney.

After a scoreless first half, Paul McVeigh fired Letterkenny in front as his shot squirmed under Mark McElhinney, the Derry goalkeeper.

It was 2-0 when Kevin McGrath slotted home a rebound after being denied by McElhinney.

Derry got a goal back when, after Sweeney fouled Adrian Delap, Connor Gormley slotted home from a penalty.

Delap was on the mark for a dramatic equaliser and Derry won it when Doherty pounced in extra time.

DERRY CITY RES: Mark McElhinney, Paul Doherty, Sam Todd, Connor Gormley, Matt Doherty, Dean Power, Matty Doherty, Stephen Duffy, Adrian Delap, Shane McNamee, Sean McBride. Subs: Reece McDermott, Lee McColgan, Denver Kelly.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Chris Sweeney, Ryan Lonergan, Lee Toland, Conor Tourish, Paul Boyle, Chris Flanagan, Dean O’Donnell, Kevin McGrath, Paul McVeigh, Christy Connaghan, Odhrán McMacken. Sub: Steve Okakpu-Emeka, Brian McVeigh, David O’Donnell.

USL Fixtures

Sunday, February 26, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Bonagee United

Fanad United v Derry City Reserves

Finn Harps Reserves v Swilly Rovers