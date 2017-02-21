Brave Letterkenny Rovers lose out to Belvedere

Dublin kingpins Belvedere booked a quarter final spot in this season's SFAI National Cup u14s section with a hard fought win over a stubborn Letterkenny Rovers on Saturday.

Belvedere . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Letterkenny Rovers . . . . 1

Rovers went into the game as massive underdogs against a side who had won the competition last year.

Those odds looked justified as a scintillating opening 18 minutes from the hosts saw them take the lead early on. They were quick into their groove on a fast carpet-like astro surface and took the lead on 4 minutes when the impressive Harrison Lynch sent over a super cross which was met by a powerful header from Ross Fay and he made no mistake giving Killian Gribben in the Rovers goal no chance.

That early goal unnerved the visitors and Liam Hannigan had to be at his best when clearing off the goal line to deny the lively Frankie Nwakolo before Rovers were given a real boost on 18 minutes.

There seemed to be no danger when David Boyle launched a ball into the danger area but Nathan Plumb did exceptionally well to nip in between two defenders and his effort was neatly placed beating the outrushing Josh Keely in the home goal.

McCormick and Fay again went close for Belvedere while Gribben was well positioned to deny an effort from McCormick.

The second period saw Rovers start well and with Joel Gorman and Rory Pyper beginning to win the midfield battle they began to create a number of chances themselves.

The game's first real talking point came ten minutes into the half as the excellent Leon Doherty of Rovers found the net although the linesman flagged for offside.

Soon after Adam Yissau appeared to be pulled back by a defender with 8 minutes to go although the referee waved away the appeals while Yissau was also denied just minutes earlier when about to pull the trigger by a goal saving tackle from Kleinfeld Newti,

Belvedere came close themselves to a winner when McCormick rattled one off the angle of post and crossbar

The winner did arrive for the Dubliners with just 4 minutes left when McCormick's mishit effort fell to Jinad and his header was adjudged to have crossed the line despite the best efforts of Conor McDaid.

Rovers exit the competition but bow out with pride after a dedicated and committed performance.

BELVEDERE (panel): Josh Keely, Harrison Lynch, Sean Hickey, Kleinfeld Nesti, Jamie Egan , Cian McCracken, Ross Fay, Ben McCormick,James Hanlon, Frankie Nwakolo, Max Kelly, Tom Kelly, Lee Frankiln,Tobi Jinad, Gareth Lynch.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS (panel): Killian Gribben, Liam Hnnigan, Leon Doherty, Conor McDaid, Sean McVeigh, Rory Pyper, Adam Yissau, Joel Gorman, Sean McGinley, Nathan Plumb, David Boyle, jack Dwyer, Sean Pascual, James Lenty Gallagher, James Barlow Gallagher, Tobi Akinyemi, Dermot Slevin, Johnny Pearson, Corey McCarron, Lorcan Harvey, Sean Pascual.