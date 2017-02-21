Experienced midfielder Barry Molloy is back at Harps

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has persuaded veteran midfielder Barry Molloy to sign on with the club for another season after the Derry man had announced in November that he was retiring from senior soccer.

The 33-year-old played 21 times for Harps last season helping to keep Horgan’s outfit in the Premier Division.

“Barry did announce his retirement in November after our final game against Bohemians," Horgan said.

"But I have spoken to him in the past couple of weeks and thankfully he has agreed terms for 2017. We needed a player of Barry’s experience in that position in central midfield. He played at the top level with Derry City for many years and did a good job for us in 2016."

Molloy began his career at Derby County in 1999 and spent four years there before coming back on loan to Drogheda United. In 2004 Barry signed a permanent deal at Drogheda and the following year joined Stephen Kenny at Derry City. His honours with the Candystripes included five League Cup titles as well as FAI Cup triumphs in 2006 and 2012.

In 2010 he was a member of the Derry City squad that claimed the First Division title. He left the Candystripes in December 2014.

The following January, Molloy joined Belfast club Crusaders making make five league appearances in the 2014/15 season. He featured a further four times in the following season before leaving the club in November 2015. Last March, Molloy returned to the League of Ireland with Harps. He made 20 starts and one sub appearance with the club in the 2016 campaign.