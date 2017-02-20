New Donegal Schoolboys summer season kicks off this weekend

The new summer season in the Donegal Schoolboys League gets underway this weekend.

Over the past number of weeks, clubs have been preparing their sides for the start of the new campaign and there have been friendly matches played at all levels around the county.

The competitive action starts this Saturday - here's a run-down of the fixtures:

DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST FIXTURES

U12 PREMIER DIVISION 10-30am

Glenea United v Gweedore United

Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Bonagee United v Mulroy Academy

Ballyraine United v Swilly Rovers

Illistrin United v Gweedore United

Keadue United v Letterkenny Rovers

U16 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB Noon

Gweedore Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys

Keadue Rovers v Mulroy Academy

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Ramblers

Gweedore United v Swilly Rovers

Ballyraine United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Dunfanaghy Youths v Bonagee United

EAST DONEGAL FIXTURES

U14 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB 10am

Bonagee Arcade v Lagan Harps

Castlefin Celtic v Convoy Arsenal

Fintown Harps v Cappry Rovers

Raphoe Town v Ballybofey United

U12 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB Noon

Cappry Rovers v Lifford Celtic

Convoy Arsenal v Lagan Harps

Drumkeen United v Fintown Harps

U16 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB 2pm

Ballybofey United v Raphoe Town

Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United

Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps

U12 DIV 1 SAT 25th FEB 4pm

Ballybofey Utd AFC v Castlefin Celtic

Killea FC v Cappry Crusaders

Lagan Colts v Ballybofey Wanderers

U14 DIV 1 SUN 26th FEB 10am

Cappry Colts v Cappry Crusaders

Castlefin Shamrocks v Ballybofey Utd Blues

U12 DIV 2 SUN 26th FEB Noon

Ballybofey Utd Colts v Raphoe Colts

Cappry Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs

Convoy Colts v Fintown Colts

Curragh Athletic v Drumkeen Colts

SOUTH DONEGAL FIXTURES

U16 DIVISION SAT 25th FEB 11am

Donegal Town v Copany Rovers

Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic

St Catherines v Erne Wanderers

U14 DIVISION SAT 25th FEB 2pm

Drumbar United v Erne Wanderers

Dunkineely Celtic v Killybegs

St Catherines v Eany Celtic