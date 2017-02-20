SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
New Donegal Schoolboys summer season kicks off this weekend
All the fixtures for the opening weekend
The new summer season in the Donegal Schoolboys League gets underway this weekend.
Over the past number of weeks, clubs have been preparing their sides for the start of the new campaign and there have been friendly matches played at all levels around the county.
The competitive action starts this Saturday - here's a run-down of the fixtures:
DONEGAL SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST FIXTURES
U12 PREMIER DIVISION 10-30am
Glenea United v Gweedore United
Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Bonagee United v Mulroy Academy
Ballyraine United v Swilly Rovers
Illistrin United v Gweedore United
Keadue United v Letterkenny Rovers
U16 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB Noon
Gweedore Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys
Keadue Rovers v Mulroy Academy
Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Ramblers
Gweedore United v Swilly Rovers
Ballyraine United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Dunfanaghy Youths v Bonagee United
EAST DONEGAL FIXTURES
U14 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Lagan Harps
Castlefin Celtic v Convoy Arsenal
Fintown Harps v Cappry Rovers
Raphoe Town v Ballybofey United
U12 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB Noon
Cappry Rovers v Lifford Celtic
Convoy Arsenal v Lagan Harps
Drumkeen United v Fintown Harps
U16 PREMIER SAT 25th FEB 2pm
Ballybofey United v Raphoe Town
Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United
Lagan Harps v Fintown Harps
U12 DIV 1 SAT 25th FEB 4pm
Ballybofey Utd AFC v Castlefin Celtic
Killea FC v Cappry Crusaders
Lagan Colts v Ballybofey Wanderers
U14 DIV 1 SUN 26th FEB 10am
Cappry Colts v Cappry Crusaders
Castlefin Shamrocks v Ballybofey Utd Blues
U12 DIV 2 SUN 26th FEB Noon
Ballybofey Utd Colts v Raphoe Colts
Cappry Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs
Convoy Colts v Fintown Colts
Curragh Athletic v Drumkeen Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL FIXTURES
U16 DIVISION SAT 25th FEB 11am
Donegal Town v Copany Rovers
Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic
St Catherines v Erne Wanderers
U14 DIVISION SAT 25th FEB 2pm
Drumbar United v Erne Wanderers
Dunkineely Celtic v Killybegs
St Catherines v Eany Celtic
