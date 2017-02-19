Champions Drumoghill lose against Kilmacrennan

Champions Drumoghill FC’s hopes of retaining their Premier Division crown suffered a major blow on Sunday afternoon when they lost out at home to Kilmacrennan Celtic.

In a thriller at The Moss, Drumoghill lost for the first time in the league at home when they went down 4-3.

It all means more changes at the top of the table with Kilmacrennan moving into the top three. Glenea United, who didn’t play in the league today, stay top ahead of Lagan Harps.

St. Catherine’s were the biggest winners on Sunday. They hammered bottom of the table Convoy Arsenal 9-0.

In the other game, Rathmullan Celtic got a much needed 2-0 win over Kildrum Tigers.

In Division One, Cappry Rovers stay top of the table after picking up a worthwhile 1-1 draw at second placed Donegal Town.

The big surprise came at Central Park where third placed Gweedore Celtic were beaten 4-1 by Keadue Rovers.

Raphoe Town also hit four, defeating Bonagee United. There were also wins for Erne Wanderers, 3-1 against Gweedore United, and Deele Harps who beat Glenree United 4-3.

There were only two games in the CT Ball Division. Ballybofey United won 2-1 at home to Curragh Athletic to stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points. Whitestrand United defeated Copany Rovers 3-0.