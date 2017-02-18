Paddy McCourt plays for Harps against Cabinteely

Paddy McCourt made his first ever appearance in Finn Harps colours in Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to Cabinteely in Dublin.



Cabinteely 1

Finn Harps 0

The former Celtic man trained with Harps on Thursday night and then travelled to the capital with Ollie Horgan’s side for their last warm-up match ahead of Friday night’s season-opener against Cork City at Finn Park.

Barry Molloy, who also considering putting pen to paper with Harps for the new campaign, also featured in a strong starting eleven.

The team also included Sean Houston who has been hampered by injury during pre-season.

But it was Cabinteely who came away with a victory thanks to a first half goal from Marty Watters.

The game brings an end to Harps’ run of friendlies which saw victories over the Inishowen League and Institute and defeats to Longford, Sligo Rovers and now Cabinteely.

It’s certainly not the ideal result ahead of Friday night’s visit of Cork City but Ollie Horgan will be happy to see his side get another run-out. Whether or not McCourt will be part of the plans for next Friday’s game will probably be decided over the coming days.

Cabinteely FC: Michael Kelly, Aaron Robinson, Kevin Knight, Adam Harney, Conor Kealy, Dara Doyle, Evan Galvin, Anthony Dolan, Joe Doyle, Marty Watters, Paul Fox.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Ciaran Coll, Packie Mailey, Killian Cantwell, Barry Molloy, Paddy McCourt, Sean Houston, Jonny Bonner, Danny Morrissey, Ciaran O’Connor. Subs: Nathan Clifford, Damien McNulty, Caolan McAleer, Dylan McGroary, Gareth Harkin, Harry Doherty, BJ Banda, Gareth Doherty, Jamie Dunne.