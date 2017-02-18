Letterkenny Rovers win Stanley White Memorial Tournament

There was a festival of underage football at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny on Saturday several young teams from the county took part in an U-12 tournament.

The event was organised to celebrate the memory of Letterkenny man Stanley White, the former coach and manager who worked with so many teams in his home town, as well as representative sides over the years.

It was fitting to see so many of Stanley's former players in charge of some of the young sides which took part in the tournament.

Ballyraine FC, Finn Harps, Illistrin FC, Cockhill Celtic, Letterkenny Rovers, Bonagee United, Kilmacrennan Celtic and Lagan Harps were the sides who took part with Letterkenny Rovers winning the final, defeating Cockhill Celtic 2-0 in the decider.

Full coverage from the tournament in Monday's Donegal People's Press/Donegal Democrat.