Donegal sides on the national cup trail this weekend

Following Swilly Rovers' penalty shoot-out win over Naas in the SFAI U-16 National Cup last weekend, three more sides from Donegal are in action this weekend.

Cappry Rovers U-13s host Westport United in Ballybofey on Saturday at 2pm.

Also on Saturday, Letterkenny Rovers U-14s are away to Belvedere at 2pm and Swilly Rovers U-15 are away to Leixlip United with kick off at 2.30pm.