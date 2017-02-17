Barry Molloy set for shock return; McCourt trains with Harps

Former Celtic and Northern Ireland midfielder Paddy McCourt trained with the first time with Finn Harps on Thursday night - just a week out from the start of the new season.

The former Derry City favourite has been linked with a possible move to Ballybofey for some time.

Whether or not a move to Harps will materialise remains to be seen, but Harps fans will no doubt be delighted to hear that the player took part in training with the club at Curragh Athletic's grounds.

Another midfielder who trained on Thursday night was Barry Molloy.

The experienced player is set for a u-turn on his decision to retire from the game and is understood to be close to agreeing a new deal with Ollie Horgan's outfit. He may also be included in the squad which will travel to Dublin on Saturday for their final pre-season friendly against Cabinteely.

Molloy was Ollie Horgan's last signing before the start of last season and was a surprise inclusion in the team that beat Derry City in their opening game of the campaign at Finn Park.

He went on to become an important part of the Harps side which battled to Premier Division safety at the end of last season. Molloy is aged 33 and would be a welcome addition to the squad ahead of next week's league opener against Cork City.