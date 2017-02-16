Shane Blaney captains Ireland to victory over Wales

Shane Blaney of St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny captained the Republic of Ireland schools to victory over Wales in Thursday’s Centenary Shield clash at Home Farm.



Republic of Ireland . . .2

Wales . . . 1

Goalkeeper Jamie Bell (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar) and Connor Gormley (Loreto Community School Milford) were also part of the Ireland squad.

The home side claimed victory by scoring an injury time penalty.

At the end of a very closely fought first half, Ireland took the lead when Neil Farrugia opened the scoring on 44 minutes.

Wales however, got back on level terms when substitute Conor Harwood found the net less than two minutes after his introduction.

Callum Saunders went close to adding a second for the visitors while for the home side, Farrugia also had a chance saved by the Welsh keeper.

Two minutes into injury time, Ireland got the winner from the penalty spot when Sean McDonald converted.

Republic of Ireland: P Martin, Carroll , Walsh, Murphy, Blaney (C), A Byrne, Mahon, Manning, N Byrne, Farrugia, Quinlan. SUBS: J Martin, McDonald, Sobowale, Gormley, Layng, Bell (GK), Nolan

Wales: Saunders, Keetch, Thomas, Williams, Coulton, Atkinson, Watts, Rees, Testino-Lee, Jones, Richards