Tony McNamee is January's player of the month

Tony McNamee’s recent return to Swilly Rovers in the Ulster Senior League has coincided with the Ramelton club showing an upturn in fortunes.

The 23-year-old playmaker was instrumental in Swilly’s wins over Cockhill Celtic and Derry City Reserves and has been named as the Watson Menswear Player of the Month for January 2017.

McNamee left Finn Harps at the end of the 2016 season and returned to Swilly Park, to the club he grew up with and to the club he departed when his senior career was beginning at Derry City.

McNamee came into a Swilly team that was winless in the opening five months of the season, but who sent ripples of shock through the league with a 3-2 win over Cockhill that was the champions’ first League loss in a 72-game streak stretching back to July 2012.

Swilly followed that up by defeating Derry City Reserves 2-0 in Ramelton.

“We’re being competitive now most of the time,” McNamee said.

“I’ve been talking to the senior boys and they’re saying that the main thing they want now is to be competitive in all games between now and the end of the season.

“There is good local talent in Swilly and the main thing is getting people out enjoying to games in Swilly Park again, even to watch games.

“There are no big-time Charlies here, even if people would argue differently, but players are here because they want to be.

“It’s a young squad. I’m 23 and am the fifth oldest. The rest are mainly all under 21, so they’ll benefit from playing in the USL.”