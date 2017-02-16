ULSTER SENIOR LEAGUE
Fanad Utd host Derry City Reserves in League Cup
Semi-finals will take place this weekend
Fanad United
The remaining group game in the Donegal News USL League Cup takes place tonight (Thursday) as Fanad United host Derry City Reserves at Triagh-A-Locha (kick-off 7.30pm).
The semi-finals of the competition take place on Sunday afternoon, but all that can be said for certain at this stage is that Cockhill Celtic, the Group A winners, will have a home game, with Letterkenny Rovers, the runners-up in Group A, facing an away semi-final.
Their opponents will be confirmed tonight after Fanad take on Derry with the Group B winners at home to Letterkenny and the Group B runners-up traveling to Cockhill.
There are various permutations heading into the game:
A three-goal win, or greater, for Fanad would mean that they top the group and Derry would get the second spot.
A win by two goals or less for Fanad would see Derry top the group and Fanad advancing in second spot.
A Derry win of any sort or a draw would see Derry City top the group and Bonagee United going through as the second placed team.
Fixture
Donegal News USL League Cup
Thursday, 16 February, 7.30pm
Fanad United v Derry City Reserves
Referee – Marty McGarrigle; Assistants – Marty Quinn, Packie Coll.
