Former Celtic youth features for Harps in Sligo

A goal from John Russell shortly after the hour mark was all that separated Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly at the Showgrounds.

Sligo Rovers 1

Finn Harps 0

Once again, Harps fielded a strong side which included three trialists, among them former Scottish U-16 international and Celtic youth player Ciaran Lafferty up front. Lafferty however, lasted only 25 minutes because of injury and was replaced by Michael Funston.

The Sligo Rovers team included former Harps goalkeeper, Shaun Patton and Ramelton’s Kyle Callan-McFadden.

Patton was called into action early in the game to save from Ciaran O’Connor.

At the other end, Callan-McFadden was unlucky to see a header go wide of Ciaran Gallagher’s goal following a set-piece.

O’Connor was almost in again shortly before half time but his shot was blocked by Chris Kenny.

Both teams made changes at the break and following his introduction, Harry Doherty made a couple of early saves. But he could do little to prevent John Russell from opening the scoring on 62 minutes after he was set up by Cretaro.

O’Connor saw a free kick saved by Sligo’s sub goalkeeper Michael Schlingermann and Russell was denied a second by a combination of Doherty and the post.

Next up for Harps is a friendly in Dublin on Saturday against Cabinteely.

Sligo Rovers: Patton, Adebayo-Rowling, Donelon, Leahy, Callan-McFadden, Kearns, Sadlier, Kenny, Russell, Cretaro, Stevens.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Jonny Bonner, Kealan McAleer, Ciaran Lafferty, Ciaran O’Connor, Bobby White, Nathan Okoye.

Subs: Harry Doherty, Michael Funston, BJ Banda, Dylan McCroary.