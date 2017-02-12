Cup surprise as Drumoghill get the better of Bonagee

For the second year on the bounce, Drumoghill FC have taken an Intermediate scalp by defeating Bonagee United in the Knockalla Cup.

Sunday's 1st round tie at The Moss went to extra time before the Donegal League side eventually prevailed.

Last season, they got the better of Letterkenny Rovers at this stage of the competition.

And despite losing to St. Catherine's in the league the previous weekend, Michael Lynch's side would have approached Sunday's tie with a fair degree of confidence.

They fell behind in the very first minute when Gareth Breslin gave the visitors the lead.

Pajo Rafferty drew his side level and the game was delicately poised going into the closing stages.

Bonagee were reduced to ten men when Christopher Moran picked up his second yellow card.

They then had a second man sent off when Breslin saw red.

Drumoghill went in front in extra time when Liam O'Donnell scored.

And goalkeeper Paul McCauley saved a late penalty from Aidan McCauley to ensure the tie didn't go all the way to penalties.

Holders advance

The cup holders, Cockhill Celtic, eased into the quarter-finals following a 5-2 win over Swilly Rovers in Ramelton.

Garbhan Friel scored a hat-trick for Cockhill who led 3-0 at the break.

Friel scored twice in the first half, his second coming from the penalty spot.

Ryan Varma got Cockhill's third as the Inishowen side took complete control.

Friel and James Bradley scored in the second half for Cockhill before Swilly scored late goals from Jordan Toyland and Brandon Toye.

Elsewhere Glengad United got a bye to the quarter-final after Clones Town pulled out of the cup over the weekend.

Greencastle eased past the challenge of Monaghan with a 5-0 win. Sean McBride got the winner as Derry City Reserves beat Quigley's Point Swifts 1-0.

