Ballybofey United stretch lead out to ten points in CT Ball Division

Ballybofey United have opened up a ten point lead at the top of the CT Ball Division table after Sunday's games.

The Twin Towns club won easy at Eany Celtic while their nearest challengers, Lifford Celtic, lost out against Whitestrand United.

It's difficult to see Ballybofey slipping up between now and the end of the season.

On a day when there were only games in two of the Sunday divisions, Glenea United recorded an important 1-0 over St. Catherine's in the Premier Division.

Rathmullan Celtic are hovering close to the automatic relegation spots after suffering another defeat - losing 2-0 away to Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Milford United had a 3-1 win over Convoy Arsenal.

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Glenea United . . . 1

St. Catherine's . . . 0

In the first half with the aid of the breeze it was the Killybegs men that started the brightest and had the home defence under pressure without creating any clear chances.

St Catherine’s best chance fell to Barry Cannon when got onto a through ball from Daniel Breslin but drilled his shot over the bar. Glenea’s best chance of the half fell to Darren Ferry, when after good play from Ciaran Mc Geady and Lee O’Brien, allowed Ferry to get a strike on goal which Andrew McMullen smothered well.

In the second half it was the home side that started to get on top and almost opened the scoring on 50 minutes when Dean Mc Carry headed just over from a corner. St Catherines were then next to come close to scoring when Daniel Breslin's header from a free-kick was also just over the bar.

Glenea finally got the only goal on 78 minutes when after good work by Ryan Mc Fadden and Dean Mc Carry down the right, Mc Carry’s cross to the far post was met by Ciaran McFadden and he drilled home from close range. St Catherine’s pressed hard for an equalizer and when the home defence failed to deal with a cross it required John Harley to head off the line to keep Glenea in front.

Best for Glenea were Paul Sweeney and Eamonn Cannon, while Chris Murrin and Daniel Breslin were best for St Catherine’s

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 2

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 0

It was a very tightly contested game and both back lines stayed strong to allow very few chances. Kilmacrennan took the lead through Caolan Mc Daid in the 29th minute after nice football from Michael McLaughlin.

Kilmacrennan held onto the lead and neither keeper was tested throughout the rest of the first half.

The second half was much the same and Kilmacrennan doubled their lead with 6 minutes to go through McDaid again.

Referee: Kevin Logue.

CT BALL DIVISION TWO

Whitestrand Rovers . . . 2

Lifford Celtic . . . 0

This game started at a frenetic pace with both teams going toe to toe. The wind was playing an ever increasing factor and gradually Lifford began to have a few chances but the Whitestrand defence held strong.

In the 30th minute Whitestrand broke clear and after two blocked goal bound efforts Ken Dempsey lashed the ball home. Shortly after Whitestrand broke clear again and from Kevin Loughrey’s cross Sean McGovern’s volley crashed off the post.

Whitestrand started the second half well and it wasn’t long until they had their second when Ken Dempsey doubled his tally. Lifford were reeling and Whitestrand had more chances with Kevin Loughrey, Sean McGovern and Johnny Sweeny all going close to adding to the scoreline.

Eany Celtic . . . 1

Ballybofey United . . . 5

A spirited performance from an Eany side missing some of their regulars wasn’t enough to halt Ballybofey’s good run.

The home side started well and the game remained scoreless until the 35th minute when Damien Glackin found space in the Eany box to open his side’s account for the day.

Glackin was on hand again on the stroke of half time to extend the lead.

Eany got a goal back from a corner five minutes into the second half when Shaun Griffin was on hand to put the ball in the net. Eany pushed hard for the equaliser and were caught out on the counterattack by Glackin who completed his hat-trick.

Despite being 1-3 in arrears Eany didn’t give up and had several chances to get back into the game but the Ballybofey defence held firm.

Ballybofey extended their lead in the 80th minute when Shaun McGowan headed home from a corner. Mark Griffin added to the scoreline in the dying minutes of the game and secured the three points for the visitors.

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 4

Drumkeen United . . . 2

John Corley was the hero for Letterbarrow when he helped the home side to overcome a two goal deficit with a superb second half hat-trick.

Drumkeen brought a strong side to Tymeen with a good mix of youth and experience and were dominant in the opening period. Raymond Sweeney opened the scoring when he skipped past two players before unleashing a brilliant shot into the top corner. On thirty minutes Michael Guthrie capitalised on a defensive error to put the visitors two ahead.

However, within thirty seconds of the restart John Corley made it 2-1 after a lovely through ball from Alex McNeilis. The pair combined again on sixty minutes which resulted in Corley volleying home from the edge of the box.

Letterbarrow went three up when James Mc Groary’s shot deceived the visiting keeper after taking a wicked deflection. The home side secured the points on 85 minutes when Mc Neilis’s shot was parried by the keeper into Corley’s path and he duly swept home.

RESULTS

Saturday, 11th February

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Fintown Harps 2 v 2 Drumbar F.C.

Dunlewey Celtic 0 v 2 Glencar Celtic

Orchard F.C. 2 v 1 Strand Rovers

Saturday Reserve Division

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 4 v 0 Glenree United Reserves

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 2 v 0 Erne Wanderers Reserves

Keadue Rovers Reserves 3 v 2 St. Catherines Reserves

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 4 v 2 Donegal Town Reserves

Glenea United Reserves 3 v 0 Cappry Rovers Reserves

Sunday, 12th February

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Kildrum Tigers P v P Drumoghill F.C.

Milford United 3 v 1 Convoy Arsenal

Glenea United 1 v 0 St. Catherines

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 0 Rathmullan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Cappry Rovers P v P Erne Wanderers

CT Ball Division Two

Whitestrand Rovers 2 v 0 Lifford Celtic

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Copany Rovers 2 v 3 Curragh Athletic

Eany Celtic 1 v 5 Ballybofey United

Letterbarrow Celtic 4 v 2 Drumkeen United



FIXTURES

Saturday, 18th February

Voodoo Venue Cup (K.O. 1.30)

Arranmore United v Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Orchard F.C. v Keadue Rovers Reserves

Milford United Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Dunlewy Celtic v Strand Rovers

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Glencar Celtic v Fintown Harps AFC

Saturday Reserve Division

Glenea United Reserves v Glenree United Reserves

Cappry Rovers Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

Donegal Town Reserves v St. Catherines Reserves

Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves

Sunday, 19th February

Brian McCormick Premier Division

Drumoghill F.C. v Kilmacrennan Celtic

St. Catherines v Convoy Arsenal

Kildrum Tigers v Rathmullan Celtic

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Keadue Rovers v Gweedore Celtic

Bonagee United v Raphoe Town

Erne Wanderers v Gweedore United

Deele Harps v Glenree United

Donegal Town v Cappry Rovers

CT Ball Division Two

Ballybofey United v Curragh Athletic

Whitestrand United v Copany Rovers

Knockalla Cup (K.O. 1.30)

Milford United v Clonmany Shamrocks

Glenea United v Castlefin Celtic





