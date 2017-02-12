DONEGAL LEAGUE
Ballybofey United stretch lead out to ten points in CT Ball Division
All the news and next week's fixtures in the Donegal League
Action from Sunday's Premier Division meeting of Kilmacrennan Celtic and Rathmullan Celtic
Ballybofey United have opened up a ten point lead at the top of the CT Ball Division table after Sunday's games.
The Twin Towns club won easy at Eany Celtic while their nearest challengers, Lifford Celtic, lost out against Whitestrand United.
It's difficult to see Ballybofey slipping up between now and the end of the season.
On a day when there were only games in two of the Sunday divisions, Glenea United recorded an important 1-0 over St. Catherine's in the Premier Division.
Rathmullan Celtic are hovering close to the automatic relegation spots after suffering another defeat - losing 2-0 away to Kilmacrennan Celtic.
Milford United had a 3-1 win over Convoy Arsenal.
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United . . . 1
St. Catherine's . . . 0
In the first half with the aid of the breeze it was the Killybegs men that started the brightest and had the home defence under pressure without creating any clear chances.
St Catherine’s best chance fell to Barry Cannon when got onto a through ball from Daniel Breslin but drilled his shot over the bar. Glenea’s best chance of the half fell to Darren Ferry, when after good play from Ciaran Mc Geady and Lee O’Brien, allowed Ferry to get a strike on goal which Andrew McMullen smothered well.
In the second half it was the home side that started to get on top and almost opened the scoring on 50 minutes when Dean Mc Carry headed just over from a corner. St Catherines were then next to come close to scoring when Daniel Breslin's header from a free-kick was also just over the bar.
Glenea finally got the only goal on 78 minutes when after good work by Ryan Mc Fadden and Dean Mc Carry down the right, Mc Carry’s cross to the far post was met by Ciaran McFadden and he drilled home from close range. St Catherine’s pressed hard for an equalizer and when the home defence failed to deal with a cross it required John Harley to head off the line to keep Glenea in front.
Best for Glenea were Paul Sweeney and Eamonn Cannon, while Chris Murrin and Daniel Breslin were best for St Catherine’s
Referee: Liam McLaughlin.
Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 2
Rathmullan Celtic . . . 0
It was a very tightly contested game and both back lines stayed strong to allow very few chances. Kilmacrennan took the lead through Caolan Mc Daid in the 29th minute after nice football from Michael McLaughlin.
Kilmacrennan held onto the lead and neither keeper was tested throughout the rest of the first half.
The second half was much the same and Kilmacrennan doubled their lead with 6 minutes to go through McDaid again.
Referee: Kevin Logue.
CT BALL DIVISION TWO
Whitestrand Rovers . . . 2
Lifford Celtic . . . 0
This game started at a frenetic pace with both teams going toe to toe. The wind was playing an ever increasing factor and gradually Lifford began to have a few chances but the Whitestrand defence held strong.
In the 30th minute Whitestrand broke clear and after two blocked goal bound efforts Ken Dempsey lashed the ball home. Shortly after Whitestrand broke clear again and from Kevin Loughrey’s cross Sean McGovern’s volley crashed off the post.
Whitestrand started the second half well and it wasn’t long until they had their second when Ken Dempsey doubled his tally. Lifford were reeling and Whitestrand had more chances with Kevin Loughrey, Sean McGovern and Johnny Sweeny all going close to adding to the scoreline.
Eany Celtic . . . 1
Ballybofey United . . . 5
A spirited performance from an Eany side missing some of their regulars wasn’t enough to halt Ballybofey’s good run.
The home side started well and the game remained scoreless until the 35th minute when Damien Glackin found space in the Eany box to open his side’s account for the day.
Glackin was on hand again on the stroke of half time to extend the lead.
Eany got a goal back from a corner five minutes into the second half when Shaun Griffin was on hand to put the ball in the net. Eany pushed hard for the equaliser and were caught out on the counterattack by Glackin who completed his hat-trick.
Despite being 1-3 in arrears Eany didn’t give up and had several chances to get back into the game but the Ballybofey defence held firm.
Ballybofey extended their lead in the 80th minute when Shaun McGowan headed home from a corner. Mark Griffin added to the scoreline in the dying minutes of the game and secured the three points for the visitors.
Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 4
Drumkeen United . . . 2
John Corley was the hero for Letterbarrow when he helped the home side to overcome a two goal deficit with a superb second half hat-trick.
Drumkeen brought a strong side to Tymeen with a good mix of youth and experience and were dominant in the opening period. Raymond Sweeney opened the scoring when he skipped past two players before unleashing a brilliant shot into the top corner. On thirty minutes Michael Guthrie capitalised on a defensive error to put the visitors two ahead.
However, within thirty seconds of the restart John Corley made it 2-1 after a lovely through ball from Alex McNeilis. The pair combined again on sixty minutes which resulted in Corley volleying home from the edge of the box.
Letterbarrow went three up when James Mc Groary’s shot deceived the visiting keeper after taking a wicked deflection. The home side secured the points on 85 minutes when Mc Neilis’s shot was parried by the keeper into Corley’s path and he duly swept home.
RESULTS
Saturday, 11th February
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Fintown Harps 2 v 2 Drumbar F.C.
Dunlewey Celtic 0 v 2 Glencar Celtic
Orchard F.C. 2 v 1 Strand Rovers
Saturday Reserve Division
Castlefin Celtic Reserves 4 v 0 Glenree United Reserves
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves 2 v 0 Erne Wanderers Reserves
Keadue Rovers Reserves 3 v 2 St. Catherines Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 4 v 2 Donegal Town Reserves
Glenea United Reserves 3 v 0 Cappry Rovers Reserves
Sunday, 12th February
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Kildrum Tigers P v P Drumoghill F.C.
Milford United 3 v 1 Convoy Arsenal
Glenea United 1 v 0 St. Catherines
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 0 Rathmullan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Div One
Cappry Rovers P v P Erne Wanderers
CT Ball Division Two
Whitestrand Rovers 2 v 0 Lifford Celtic
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic
Copany Rovers 2 v 3 Curragh Athletic
Eany Celtic 1 v 5 Ballybofey United
Letterbarrow Celtic 4 v 2 Drumkeen United
FIXTURES
Saturday, 18th February
Voodoo Venue Cup (K.O. 1.30)
Arranmore United v Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Orchard F.C. v Keadue Rovers Reserves
Milford United Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Dunlewy Celtic v Strand Rovers
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Glencar Celtic v Fintown Harps AFC
Saturday Reserve Division
Glenea United Reserves v Glenree United Reserves
Cappry Rovers Reserves v Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
Donegal Town Reserves v St. Catherines Reserves
Castlefin Celtic Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves
Sunday, 19th February
Brian McCormick Premier Division
Drumoghill F.C. v Kilmacrennan Celtic
St. Catherines v Convoy Arsenal
Kildrum Tigers v Rathmullan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Div One
Keadue Rovers v Gweedore Celtic
Bonagee United v Raphoe Town
Erne Wanderers v Gweedore United
Deele Harps v Glenree United
Donegal Town v Cappry Rovers
CT Ball Division Two
Ballybofey United v Curragh Athletic
Whitestrand United v Copany Rovers
Knockalla Cup (K.O. 1.30)
Milford United v Clonmany Shamrocks
Glenea United v Castlefin Celtic
