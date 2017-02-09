Drumoghill FC have Bonagee United in their sights as the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup kicks off this Sunday.

The Donegal League Premier Division outfit have home advantage against the Letterkenny club and might well fancy their chances of causing a cup upset.

However, Drumoghill go into this weekend's tie having suffered their first league defeat of the campaign last Sunday. Their defeat to St. Catherine's FC was a blow to their title hopes and they've dropped in behind Glenea United and Lagan Harps in the title race.

But this weekend, they can put league matters on hold as they plot the downfall of their Ulster Senior League opponents.

Cockhill Celtic and Swilly Rovers have won four of the last six Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup titles and the two meet in Ramelton this Sunday (2pm).

Cockhill overcame Inishowen League champions Glengad United in last year’s final at Maginn Park, where Ronan ‘Ollie’ Doherty (2) and Malachy McDermott secured the title for Gavin Cullen’s team after a 3-0 win.

Cockhill scored a big 6-0 win over Lifford Celtic in the 2011 final.

In the 1994/95 final, Cockhill lost 1-0 to Finn Harps Reserves in a competition that has been dominated by USL teams since its inception in 1993.

Swilly won two Knockalla Cups lately, taking victory under Jason Gibson’s management in 2013 and 2014, following 1-0 wins over Glengad United and Letterkenny Rovers.

Swilly have been on the rise lately and in January gave a first League defeat on Cockhill since 2012, ending a run of 72 unbeaten League games for Cullen’s men.

After suffering two heavy defeats, shipping seven goals in the process each time, against Cockhill, Swilly tightened things up considerably for their recent meeting and, having also defeated Derry City a fortnight ago in the league, will go into this Sunday’s game against the Cup holders in good confidence.

Derry City Reserves will travel to Inishowen League second-placed side Quigley’s Point Swifts while

FIXTURES

Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, First Round

Sunday, February 12

Drumoghill FC v Bonagee United (1.30pm)

QPS v Derry City Reserves (1.30pm)

Swilly Rovers v Cockhill Celtic (2pm)

Glengad United v Clonest Town

Greencastle FC v Monaghan Town.

*The Fanad United v Letterkenny Rovers game will be played on Wednesday, February 22nd.