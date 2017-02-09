Work permit blow for Harps trialist

Ollie Horgan’s hopes of offering trialist Thomas Amegnaglo a contract ahead of the new season have ended with the news that the midfielder has been refused a work permit.

The Finn Harps manager said he was very impressed with what he’d seen of the player in the short time that he has been on trial at the club.

Amegnaglo featured in the friendly win last week in Buncrana against the Inishowen League.

“He’s a holding midfielder and very strong on the ball, and that’s just what we need,” Horgan said.

“But unfortunately, things aren’t working out for him. If he wanted to play in England, or even with Derry City, there wouldn’t be a problem with a work permit. But in the Republic, it’s a different story.

“We had been hoping we’d have some good news on this, but it hasn’t worked out.”

The 25-year-old, from Togo, is currently a free agent, having played with CF Vilanova in Spain and before that, non-league Banbury United in England.