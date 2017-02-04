Finn Harps lose out to Longford Town

Finn Harps lost out to relegated Longford Town in their second pre-season friendly, at City Calling Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Longford Town . . .2

Finn Harps . . . 0

Goals either side of half time from Davy O’Sullivan and Kevin O’Connor gave Town the win.

For Harps, this game was more about getting some game-time than the result.

Still Ollie Horgan would have been happier to see his team win, and get among the goals.

He included new signing Jonny Bonner from the start in midfield - the Buncrana man wasn’t involved in Tuesday night’s friendly win over the Inishowen League.

Damien McNulty was also included from the start as Harps once again, went with three central defenders and two attacking wing backs.

They created some decent openings in the early stages with another new signing, Caolan McAleer, twice going close.

Daniel O’Reilly had Longford’s first opportunity from a header which went just over while Strabane Aidan Friel shot wide.

Jake Kelly saw a shot saved by Ciaran Gallagher before Longford went in front just before half time. O’Sullivan pounced on a loose ball in the area and shot home.

They doubled their lead early in the second half when Cody Mulhall created the opening, crossing for Kevin O’Connor to score from close in.

Harps made a few changes as the game wore on but they couldn’t find a way back into the game and Longford never looked in any bother.

Next up for Harps is a friendly on Tuesday night in Derry against Institute FC.

Longford Town: Paul Skinner, Aidan Friel, Stephen Walsh, Noel Haverty, Daniel O’Reilly, Dean Zambra, Gavin Boyne, Karl Chambers, Jake Kelly, Don Cowan, Davy O’Sullivan.

Subs used: O’Gorman, Connor, McGlade, Hofman, Brady, Mulhall, Beya, Doherty, Dillon

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Ciaran Coll, Damian McNulty, Tommy McMonagle, Killian Cantwell, Michael Funston, Jonny Bonner, Danny Morrissey, Ciaran O’Connor, Caolan McAleer. Subs: Ciaran Kelly for McAleer, Nathan Clifford and Gareth Doherty for Coll and McNulty.