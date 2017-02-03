Seamus Coleman to feature on BBC's Football Focus on Saturday

Seamus Coleman is set to feature on BBC's Football Focus programme on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland and Everton defender is interviewed by former Irish international Kevin Kilbane.

The Killybegs man made his 200th Premier Division appearance for the Toffees in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

Everton's form this season has been pretty mixed and during the interview, Coleman is asked about the criticism some of the players have received from their manager Ronald Koeman.

Coleman suggests that nowadays, players are nearly too precious.

"If you have a bad game and someone highlights it on the TV or in the papers then so be it because that's the job we're in," he said.

"We get paid a lot of money to do what we do.

"If we can't take criticism then there's something wrong it shows a weakness in a player."

http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/38856316

You can watch the full interview on BBC's Football Focus from 12 noon on Saturday.