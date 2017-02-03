SFAI NATIONAL CUPS
Fixtures confirmed for Donegal sides in SFAI Cup
Cappry Rovers, Letterkenny and Swilly Rovers have big games ahead
The Donegal Schoolboys League has confirmed the arrangements for the next round of fixtures involving Donegal sides in the SFAI National Cup.
Four sides from the county are still involved in different age-groups with the competitions now at the last 16 stage.
Here are the details:
SFAI SKETCHERS CUP (LAST 16)
U13 SATURDAY 18th FEBRUARY T.BC.
Cappry Rovers v Westport United
CAPPRY PARK, BALLYBOFEY
U14 SATURDAY 18th FEBRUARY 2PM
Belvedere v Letterkenny Rovers
CLONTARF ASTRO PITCH
U15 SATURDAY 18th FEBRUARY T.B.C.
Leixlip United v Swilly Rovers
LEIXLIP.
U16 SATURDAY 11th FEBRUARY 12-30PM
Swilly Rovers v Naas FC
SWILLY PARK, RAMELTON
