Fixtures confirmed for Donegal sides in SFAI Cup

The Donegal Schoolboys League has confirmed the arrangements for the next round of fixtures involving Donegal sides in the SFAI National Cup.

Four sides from the county are still involved in different age-groups with the competitions now at the last 16 stage.

Here are the details:

SFAI SKETCHERS CUP (LAST 16)



U13 SATURDAY 18th FEBRUARY T.BC.

Cappry Rovers v Westport United

CAPPRY PARK, BALLYBOFEY



U14 SATURDAY 18th FEBRUARY 2PM

Belvedere v Letterkenny Rovers

CLONTARF ASTRO PITCH



U15 SATURDAY 18th FEBRUARY T.B.C.

Leixlip United v Swilly Rovers

LEIXLIP.



U16 SATURDAY 11th FEBRUARY 12-30PM

Swilly Rovers v Naas FC

SWILLY PARK, RAMELTON