Finn Harps and Daniel O'Donnell on song!

Daniel O’Donnell has been showing his support for Finn Harps ahead of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Daniel is pictured with Harps board member Seamus Gallagher advertising the news that tickets for the opening game of the new season go on sale from Monday.

Ollie Horgan’s side kick-off the new campaign with a hugely attractive home fixture against FAI Cup champions Cork City on Friday, 24th February.

Tickets for the game at Finn Park go on sale from Monday in the usual outlets around the county: Michael Murphy Sports, Letterkenny, Balor Theatre, Ballybofey, Kernan’s, Newtown, The Coachhouse, Donegal Town, McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford, Mac’s Newsagents, Buncrana.